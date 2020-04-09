Could contractors actually prosper during the pandemic

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Okay, federal contractors. Listen up. Presuming you can keep your company live until the other end of the tunnel we’re in, can you actually prosper? For some advice on navigating the next few months, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turn to the CEO of innovation advisors BMNT, Peter Newell.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.