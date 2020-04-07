Listen Live Sports

Helping contractors through coronavirus uncertainty

April 7, 2020 12:46 pm
 
During the pandemic, what you though was a sure thing is likely to change overnight. That’s true for federal contractors, who must navigate a twisting path to getting obligated work done while protecting their workforces. Now comes the Defense Production Act declaration. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with a summary of the situation this week, Reed Smith law firm partner Holly Roth.

