Helping contractors through coronavirus uncertainty

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

During the pandemic, what you though was a sure thing is likely to change overnight. That’s true for federal contractors, who must navigate a twisting path to getting obligated work done while protecting their workforces. Now comes the Defense Production Act declaration. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with a summary of the situation this week, Reed Smith law firm partner Holly Roth.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.