IT industry group calls for more uniform coronavirus lock down guidance

Facility lock downs and keeping everybody far away from everybody else, it’s all preventing essential contractor employees from access they need to help keep governments going. That’s the view of Jason Oxman, president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council. His association has called for uniform guidance across all of the countries battling coronavirus. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.