Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Contracting
 
...

IT industry group calls for more uniform coronavirus lock down guidance

April 22, 2020 1:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Facility lock downs and keeping everybody far away from everybody else,  it’s all preventing essential contractor employees from access they need to help keep governments going. That’s the view of Jason Oxman, president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council. His association has called for uniform guidance across all of the countries battling coronavirus. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Contracting Federal Drive Information Technology Industry Council Jason Oxman Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|22 Security Through INSIGHTS Summit
4|22 Adobe ColdFusion Summit East 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard children keep watch at North Bend

Today in History

1954: McCarthy hearings begin investigating Army