New Labor office aims to help federal contractors comply with rules

The Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is little known outside the world of federal contracting. But it looms large there. Now, to help companies and employees with the myriad of issues that come up, it has established an Ombuds Service. A sort of one-stop-shop for labor law issues. With details, the ombudsman himself, Marcus Stergio joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.