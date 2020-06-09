2020 federal contract spending on track to top last year

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The 2020 fiscal year is shaping up to possibly top 2019, the highest year yet for federal contract spending. But contractors need to watch out for a few things like the coming of cybersecurity audits and the possibility of tougher services spending oversight. Federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with his views.