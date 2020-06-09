Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Contracting
 
...

2020 federal contract spending on track to top last year

June 9, 2020 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The 2020 fiscal year is shaping up to possibly top 2019, the highest year yet for federal contract spending. But contractors need to watch out for a few things like the coming of cybersecurity audits and the possibility of tougher services spending oversight. Federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with his views.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Contracting Cybersecurity Federal Drive Larry Allen Technology Tom Temin
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA national cemeteries resume committal, memorial services halted by the pandemic