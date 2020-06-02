Pentagon considering options for reimbursing contractors not working during pandemic

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department is mulling comments from industry on paying contractors forced to not work. DoD is developing policy for carrying out a section in the CARES Act, which covered reimbursement for lost pay from the pandemic. On Federal Drive with Tom Temin with what the services contractor industry told DoD the executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, Alan Chvotkin.