Executive order contains 72 initiatives on boosting competition in federal contracting

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Biden administration has proposed no less than 72 initiatives in a single executive order on competition. The order, earlier this month, is ostensibly to benefit consumers. But if you read far down in the order, there’s a lot there about federal contractors. For analysis, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the President and CEO of the Professional Services Council David Berteau.