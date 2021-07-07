On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
NITAAC Contract Guide: CIO-CS

July 7, 2021
CIO-CS is a 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded in 2015 IT commodities deployed using on-premise and managed services models.

Agencies can buy IT products, commodities, hardware, software, cloud services and future technologies. It has a $20 billion ceiling per contract awardee.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller discussed the latest trends and opportunities under CIO-CS with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger and NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark.

