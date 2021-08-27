On Air: Business of Government Hour
Microsoft and Amazon are at it again over a cloud computing contract

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 27, 2021 12:39 pm
< a min read
      

When the National Security Agency recently awarded Amazon a multi-billion-dollar cloud computing contract, you can guess what happened. Once again, as in the Defense Department’s JEDI program, the deal is tied up in protest, only this time Microsoft is the protester. DoD eventually scrapped the whole program. With how the NSA award is likely to play out, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to a partner at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, Hamish Hume.

Comments

