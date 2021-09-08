On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Now is the time for federal contractors to prepare for a continuing resolution

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
September 8, 2021 8:39 am
With just a few working days left on the congressional calendar, the fiscal year is likely to end with a continuing resolution. So now is the time for contractors and agencies alike to start preparing for it. Executive Vice President for Policy at the Professional Services Council, Stephanie Kostro, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some advice.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

