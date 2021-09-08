Now is the time for federal contractors to prepare for a continuing resolution

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With just a few working days left on the congressional calendar, the fiscal year is likely to end with a continuing resolution. So now is the time for contractors and agencies alike to start preparing for it. Executive Vice President for Policy at the Professional Services Council, Stephanie Kostro, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some advice.