On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Contracting

The Defense Department contracting apparatus is playing games in Afghanistan

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
September 21, 2021 12:38 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A memo from the Defense Department late last week seemed to point to continuing contractor work in Afghanistan. But it instructs contractors to do something strange when it comes to putting information into the Federal Procurement Data System. For details and what it all might mean, the president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, David Berteau, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan. The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is leaving intelligence agencies scrambling for other ways to monitor and stop terrorists. They’ll have to depend more on technology and their allies in Afghan government — even as it faces an increasingly uncertain future once U.S. and NATO forces depart. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

    Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

    Defense Read more
    A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Contractors say, when they roll up their sleeves to help the government, this isn’t what they had in mind

    Contracting Read more
Related Topics
Afghanistan All News Contracting David Berteau Defense Federal Drive Federal Procurement Data System Professional Services Council Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge