Contracting

What are the top federal professional services opportunities in FY22?

October 20, 2021 12:51 pm
Spending on professional services has steadily increased every year. Between fiscal 2017 and 2020, contract obligations for professional services increased by 15%, according to Deltek.

Source: Deltek

So let’s take a look at FY 22: Whereas FY 21 saw the majority of the value from the top 10 professional services opportunities fall under new requirements, in FY 22, 79% of the value of those opportunities are under follow-ons to existing contracts.

Source: Deltek

Nine out of the top ten professional services opportunities in FY 22 are anticipated to be single-award contracts, totaling 86% of the total value.

Source: Deltek

The Department of Health and Human Services leads agencies in total contract value in FY 22, while the U.S. Agency for International Development leads in the total number of opportunities.

Source: Deltek

Civilian agencies make up seven out of the top 10 professional services opportunities in FY 22 according to Deltek, with two Army and one Air Force program accounting for the other three. Seven of the top 10 opportunities are follow-ons to existing procurements. Valued at an estimated $15 billion, HHS’ Operations and Technical Support for the NCI Federally Funded Research and Development Center, Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research program tops the list.

Source: Deltek

Alazar Moges is digital engagement editor at Federal News Network.

