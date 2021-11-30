Services contractors gear up for a battle with the Biden administration

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

An executive order from the Biden administration is ostensibly aimed at protecting employees of services contractors. It would require a company that wins a follow-on contract from an incumbent to give the incumbent employees first right of refusal to work for the winning company. It’s an idea that’s come up in earlier Democratic administrations. With one view of it, the executive vice president for policy at the Professional Services Council, Stephanie Kostro, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.