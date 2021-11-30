On Air: Panel Discussions
Services contractors gear up for a battle with the Biden administration

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 30, 2021 11:48 am
An executive order from the Biden administration is ostensibly aimed at protecting employees of services contractors. It would require a company that wins a follow-on contract from an incumbent to give the incumbent employees first right of refusal to work for the winning company. It’s an idea that’s come up in earlier Democratic administrations. With one view of it, the executive vice president for policy at the Professional Services Council, Stephanie Kostro, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

