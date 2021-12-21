Protests might be choking off the government’s most popular acquisition vehicles

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Few acquisition methods have proven as popular with agency buyers than indefinite delivery-indefinite quantity contracts. Known affectionately as IDIQs. Protests, though, have killed off at least one planned IDIQ, and threaten delay or stop a couple of others. With more on this unfortunate trend, federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.