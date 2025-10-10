AbilityOne expands economic opportunity for people with significant disabilities

|Guest:
|Kimberly Zeich & Robert Hogue

|Executive Director, U.S. AbilityOne Commission; Chairperson, U.S. AbilityOne Commission, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Department of the Navy

|The AbilityOne Commission partners with federal agencies to deliver essential services while expanding economic opportunity for people with significant disabilities. As the program evolves, its leaders are working to modernize employment standards and navigate procurement reforms.