GSA squeezes consulting firms and value-added resellers, moves out on FAR overhaul

Interview transcript:

Terry Gerton Let’s talk about something that made a little bit of news last week. The Treasury Department canceled all 31 of its contracts with Booz Allen Hamilton. From PSC’s perspective, what’s going on there?

Stephanie Kostro This was a fascinating development, Terry. You know, Booz Allen Hamilton has been in the news with some issues over the last few years regarding cybersecurity and a particular individual who was employed by Booz Allen years ago, who leaked sensitive and personal information, particularly relating to tax information. They have taken action against that individual. That individual is serving jail time as we speak. And I would say, you know, what Treasury has done is indicated, in a shot-across-the-bow kind of way, that it will not tolerate companies whose activities result in these breaches. What is interesting, from an industry perspective, is that it is unusual that a department or agency has canceled all contracts with a particular contractor for an issue that was resolved in the court system. And so it is interesting. We’re having companies take a look at their portfolio of contracts as well as their past performance, and really taking a scrub to see whether or not they might fall into this category as well. It is a really interesting development. It is an unusual action that Treasury has taken, but I would also note we are watching closely whether other departments and agencies take similar action against Booz Allen Hamilton. So far, as far as I know, they have not.

Terry Gerton Is this part of a package of signals? I mean, the GSA, from the beginning of this administration, has focused on consulting contractors. They sent out those “defend the spend” letters earlier in 2025. Is this all part of the same approach?

Stephanie Kostro I presume it is, Terry, and the reason I say that is because Booz Allen Hamilton came out on a list of contractors, of consultants, that came out of the General Services Administration less than a year ago, and they were told to come and talk about their consulting contracts with leadership at GSA. There were 10 companies on that initial list, there were two other lists that I know of that came up later, so roughly 30 companies were kind of called on the carpet to talk about the rates they were offering, the work they were doing under consulting contracts. I do believe this might be part of that push to really scrub the consulting community and really defend the spend, as you said. I haven’t seen any statement from the administration or any executive branch agency that has said that clearly. And so it is again, my presumption that it is part of that.

Terry Gerton And so how is PSC advising this sector relative to all of these different sort of frontal assaults on consulting contractors?

Stephanie Kostro Well, you know, it wasn’t just GSA that was talking to consultants, right? The Department of Defense, as it was known then, Department of War now, and other agencies were really scrubbing their consulting contracts to see if they were getting value for the taxpayer dollar. And I think our advice now would be the same that we gave to the industry then, which was: Take a look at all of your consulting contracts that might be in the crosshairs, make sure that you have provided accurate, timely documentation, that you’ve taken a look at your rates, that you’re responsive to your customers, that your past performance is what it should be. And then let us know, as a trade association or any trade association that they belong to, if they are getting calls from their customers about defend the spend. We are here as a resource for industry to really amplify the voice of American workers who work for government contractors on behalf of the American people. And as we move forward, I think it’s important to recognize important work gets done by the private sector for the government. And we are here to give that a voice.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with Stephanie Kostro. She’s president of the Professional Services Council. Stephanie, let’s shift gears a little bit and let’s talk about GWACs. GSA has said that they are going to refresh all of the major GWAC contracts by the end of January. What’s the focus of that effort?

Stephanie Kostro We really have seen a lot of activity. Again, it’s GSA. We just talked about them a moment ago. You know, this Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, which was predicated on an executive order that came out just under a year ago, I think it was in March of last year. And it was really to streamline the Federal Acquisition Regulation and all of the supplements. As a result, there are a lot class deviations out there that have not yet been incorporated into contracts, etc. This Refresh 30, which is looking at multiple award schedule solicitations and contracts, is really aimed at incorporating a lot of those class deviations, that language, into existing contracts. So you’ll see things in OASIS+, the Alliance series, Polaris, etc., that really reflects everything they’re doing. And to give you a sense of the scope, Terry, what I understand from the Refresh 30 website that GSA has put together, is that there are updated versions of contract clauses, five new ones, 36 that they eliminated, and 53 replacements — at least 53. I have even seen as far as 56. And so this is a significant change to some of the language that is inherent in these contracts.

Terry Gerton What does this mean in practice both for agencies and for contractors?

Stephanie Kostro You know, we have a lot of advice on this for contractors, because I think it’s a seminal moment for them. Because a lot language is changing. We are advising our member companies, and we have some 400 member companies, Terry, so I appreciate the opportunity to amplify this because I’d like to reach all of them. Please, please, please if you are on a multiple award contract managed by GSA, please take a look at that Refresh 30 website. Look at setting up an internal review process to go over all of those clauses; I mentioned a whole bunch of them just a moment ago. Look at the acceptance time frame that GSA has laid out — it’s about a 90-day acceptance time frame. Look at your contract terms, identify operational impacts. I also would suggest that they look at the compliance programs that need to be aligned to all of these changes, FAR changes as well as GSA regulation changes, and then document your compliance. This is all very bureaucratic, Terry, I hate to say it, but it’s not a pejorative term here. You have to be in alignment with where the executive branch is going on this. And you need to take all prudent steps to make sure that happens.

Terry Gerton And it’s really finally getting the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul into practice, right?

Stephanie Kostro It really is. The next phase for this Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or the RFO because of course we have an acronym for everything in the government, is really to look at the rulemaking process where things come out in proposed rules within the Federal Register, and there’s a notice and comment period. But even before that, there are these class deviations that are really the rules of the road for these contracts, and you have to be in compliance with them. So I do think this is an important step for companies to take to make sure that they have the structures and the protocols in place to make sure that they are fully in line with where the government’s going on this.

Terry Gerton Well, let’s keep with our GSA theme for one more topic, which is value-added resellers. GSA has recently released an RFI related to this topic. Tell us what’s going on there.

Stephanie Kostro I would love to Terry, this is a big deal as well. You know, for value-added resellers, which are those resellers in the market who take something from an OEM and then resell it to the government as a package or for an enterprisewide solution, etc. But they do so much more than just package and resell, right? They can do integration work, they do critical elements of the contract. And on Jan. 22nd, GSA came out with a request for information. It’s looking for input from industry about the role of these value-added resellers, particularly in the IT world. You’ll recall, Terry, there is a big initiative headquartered at GSA called OneGov. And this OneGov strategy is really to leverage the buying power of the entire federal government as an enterprise to purchase goods and services. The first area that they’re focused on is IT. And so we have seen lots of media reports on deals that have been struck with different companies in order to reflect the fact that the government is using their enterprise buying power to negotiate better deals for themselves. What GSA in this RFI is trying to do is look at these value-added resellers and figure out what value they’re bringing to the industry and to what the government gets provided as goods and services. And so the response is due here on February 9th. It’s a very tight turnaround, it’s just a few weeks. And the questions are things like, what integration role does a value-added reseller play? How do they coordinate delivery? How do they handle customer service? What is their role in doing set-up for some of these IT projects? And so, this is a really good opportunity for industry to say, listen, they’re not just repackaging and reselling, they’re actually living up to their name. They are value-added resellers, and there’s a good opportunity to have their voice heard here.

Terry Gerton What do you think comes on the other side of the RFI submission? What is GSA going to do with this information? How do you expect it to change any of their current approaches?

Stephanie Kostro I do believe this is a great question because, it’s the “so what,” right? Why respond to this RFI? Why is it important for your voice to be heard? I understand that GSA may be looking at caps to the markup that value-added resellers can ask for in doing their work here. And part of that is, well, other than repackaging and reselling, what are you doing? And so it is that set-up piece. It’s the integration piece, program management piece, etc., that they really need to emphasize here. And that may make GSA realize, like the OEMs already do, is that these value-added resellers do bring something to the table and it is a critical element of our industry.