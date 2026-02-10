Real-time rewrite of federal buying rules is roiling acquisition

Interview transcript:

Terry Gerton Hey, you know, we’re all about measurable performance data here, and it seems like the OneGov program at GSA has its first data point, so tell us what’s happening with CMS.

Emily Murphy So I’m not sure this is their first data point, but we have definitely a win for OneGov in that GDIT came into CMS and helped them with their hybrid cloud products and tools contract by leveraging the OneGov contract with AWS. So it looks like this was a chance to deliver substantial savings, but it’s also an interesting model of how the OneGov contracts might be used differently. That they may not just be direct deals only with the OneGov recipients, but it may involve some mission integration and that there’s going to be partnerships. And that’s been one of the big questions around OneGov — is this just a software license or cloud license product? Or is there some way that this is going to drive us towards solutions? And this is a really good example of a solutions-driven award that leveraged that OneGov contract.

Terry Gerton It was a pretty quick migration. They say 60 days for all of this to hit the cloud.

Emily Murphy Sixty days and they said it generated millions in taxpayer savings.

Terry Gerton How do you see, then, this example perhaps changing how other agencies might consider deploying or using the benefits of the OneGov program?

Emily Murphy I think it raises the idea of alternate contracting methods. GSA has actually talked about the ability to put into some of the OneGov contracts, the ability for the government to delegate the use of those contracts to other contractors. So if, for example, a systems integrator or mission integrator was the prime contractor, they could leverage the OneGov pricing. Or you could start to see joint ventures or teaming arrangements or government-furnished equipment or services bringing in those OneGov deals. And it also raises the question of, would they ever consider services as a OneGov deal? Is there something there where we start to see not just software licenses — and I shouldn’t say that. We’ve also seen Uber and the rideshares and the City Pair contract, which are not software licensing contracts, come under the OneGov umbrella, and those do deliver a lot of savings. But it signals that there’s some openness to looking at creative ways to leverage this tool and deliver better value.

Terry Gerton Well, the OneGov strategy promises 70% to 90% discounts. Does this example give you confidence that that’s achievable?

Emily Murphy We don’t know the actual numbers on this award, but it does show substantial savings and frankly, the efficiency. I mean, getting something done in 60 days in the government is pretty impressive. And not having to go through years of migration is, in and of itself, a savings. So this is a great example of GDIT and AWS coming together to really deliver some value.

Terry Gerton Well, let’s continue our conversation about GSA and its big contract modernization. There’s news out about the CIO-SP3 and -SP4 contracts. Catch us up.

Emily Murphy HHS filed its response to the Court of Federal Claims, saying that they are not going to continue the appeal or go to award on CIO-SP4. And instead what they’re planning to do is extend CIO-SP3 through April of 2027. So we’ve got one more year of CIO-SP3. And then that’s the end of the CIO-SP program. I don’t want to read too much into it about what it would mean for SEWP, but it does suggest that HHS and NITAAC have decided that it’s just not worth going after a final award in this case with things migrating to GSA and the fact that I think this was the most-protested contract that we’ve ever seen. I think that there were 350 protests or protestors at one point. So they’re going to walk away from it. That leaves really the only GWACs out there, those at GSA and SEWP. And we’ve heard that SEWP is moving to GSA, the question still remains, is it before award? Is it after award? What does that migration look like? Does it include services? But it makes SEWP the last man standing.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with Emily Murphy. She’s senior fellow at the George Mason University Baroni Center for Government Contracting and former GSA administrator. Emily, as these big GWACs migrate to GSA, what does that tell you about vendors and agencies, and what should they be expecting during this transition period?

Emily Murphy So there are a lot of fascinating things happening at GSA and at the agencies right now. We’ve heard GSA come out and say, wait, we’ve got too many things on schedules, we need to reduce them, that only about 1% of the items or services offered on schedules are ever used. Should we be reducing this? At the same time, they’re looking at consolidating SEWP into GSA’s offering. You’ve got the Office of Centralized Acquisition Solutions being built out. That’s supposed to be looking at common goods and services. So are we looking at a more bespoke set of offerings, rather than in the past it’s been anyone who wants to get on a GSA schedule and is offering something commercially can do so? If there’s a lot of overlap between things that are offered on SEWP and that are offered on schedules, how does that pull together? And with the focus on doing more and more contracting commercially, what does that mean in terms of the future of GWACs, where the advantage of GWACs over schedules has traditionally been that GWACs can do non-commercial type acquisitions. So lots of questions, not a whole lot of answers yet.

Terry Gerton Does this mean that small and mid-tier companies should be recalibrating their pipeline strategies?

Emily Murphy I think that they want to be looking at their contract vehicles. If your long-term plan was to be a CIO-SP4 awardee and going forward there, you clearly need to be looking at another path. If you’re on schedules and haven’t gotten an award and no one’s getting an award in that area, you probably need to find another path. If you’re on SEWP, it looks like SEWP VI will go to award, at least for products, or at least that’s my sense of things. It’s less clear whether it’s going to go to award on services, and it’s less clear how that’s all going to be integrated together. We don’t have a really good answer on what that looks like. But it’s one where I’d probably be hedging my bets and trying to make sure that I had multiple paths to award right now. If you’re on services, OASIS+ is a great place to be looking. The existing GSA GWACs also remain strong offerings.

Terry Gerton Emily, as we’re thinking about this and we’re talking about supply chains, one of the other topics that we’ve covered a couple of times is this new move towards compliance examinations of 8(a) and now non-8(a) contracts. You’ve told me that many firms don’t understand that there’s another particular requirement here, the nonmanufacturer rule. What do companies need to know about this?

Emily Murphy This is one that I think that companies and maybe even contracting officers don’t always pay attention to. But with the new focus on making sure that small businesses are performing at least 50% of the work on set-aside contracts, it’s one that everyone should be really tuning into. And the nonmanufacturer rule says, essentially, that if we’re going to set aside a contract for small businesses — or women-owned small businesses, HUBZones, you know, choose your socioeconomic group — we want to make sure that either they’re making the product themselves, they’re a manufacturer, or if they’re a wholesaler or dealer in that product, they’re passing on someone else’s product, that the product they’re passing along was one that was manufactured by a U.S. small business. And there isn’t a percentage requirement in there. It is supposed to be that if a contract is primarily for a certain class of products, that those products must be manufactured by a domestic small business, unless either the SBA has issued a class waiver saying that there are no U.S. small businesses that manufacture this, or the contracting officer prior to award went to SBA and requested a waive. And in that case, then they can provide a product of a non U. S. small business. The challenge in this is that not a lot of contracting officers or contractors have been really tracking this. I think that are were some companies out there in this situation and they’re compliant with this. But if I were a small business right now who was operating as a wholesaler or a dealer, I’d want to make sure that I had my waivers lined up or proof, my documentation, lined up in this. Because it’s just as we’re looking at the letters that have come out from various agencies requesting documentation on the amount of small business work that goes into, this is the next logical question for them to be asking.

Terry Gerton Do you think contractors and providers still need more guidance? Is there something that contracting officers could provide that would help them know whether or not they’re covered by this requirement?

Emily Murphy If you look at the Small Business Administration, their regulations — all right, it’s at 13 CFR 121.406B — is all you could ever want to know about the nonmanufacturer rule. Or if you just type “nonmanufacturer” into SBA’s website, they do a very good job of explaining it. There are references to it in part 19 of the FAR, so it’s in there. It’s one of those that you find that people don’t pay as much attention to, but now that we’re focusing on limitation on subcontracting, on compliance, on making sure that we really are driving a small business industrial base through our use of set-aside contracts, it’s one that I’d want to start paying more attention to.