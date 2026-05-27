Some of the most important parts of disaster response happen long before anything goes wrong

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton I’ve got a crazy conversation starter for you this morning. Let’s talk about disasters. It’s almost hurricane season. And I know that you’re thinking about preparing to work with FEMA on disaster relief. Let’s talk about how contractors actually fall into support with FEMA in case of a disaster.

Stephanie Kostro It’s funny after the many, many days of rain that we’ve just had, Terry, in the National Capital Region, it is hurricane season coming up on us, and we’re also in wildfire season, to be honest. We’ve had a lot of wildfires, so between the monsoon rains and the wildfires I think there’s a lot to talk about when it comes to emergency management and natural disasters. So, we can unpack a little bit about what FEMA’s been up to. On average, FEMA’s annual budget is about $30 billion. It’s in excess of $30 billion. And about $1.5 billion of that is spent on contracts. And so it’s important to have that conversation about what exactly are contractors doing in support of FEMA and the larger Department of Homeland Security effort in this area? So, if you look at the $1.5 to $2 billion that we spend on contracts annually, it’s things that you typically expect contractors to do. Things like housing inspections. You know, if you have a disaster damaged home, you get in a contractor to look at whether you’re eligible for federal aid. So they’re really interacting directly with homeowners, et cetera. More to the traditional contractor stuff, it’s logistics, commodities, delivering emergency supplies, providing temporary housing, and getting rid of debris. So, when you think about wildfires, if you think of hurricanes on both ends of the spectrum. The kinds of scourges that can plague you in a natural disaster, contractors play an essential role.

Terry Gerton The new FEMA Reform Council report is on the table. There are many parts of it that would have to be enacted through statute before they could be put into practice. But from PSC’s perspective, what did you see in this report that might improve the integration of contractors into FEMA support missions?

Stephanie Kostro I’m glad you asked about the FEMA Review Council. It was established in an executive order that’s more than a year old and they’ve been doing a lot of work since that executive order 14180 came out. And they have really looked at what is the purpose of FEMA and how is it funded? What is the state responsibility in terms of disaster response? And so a few of the recommendations that I noted, particularly when they came out, was one, they shift the financial burden they produce, or rather propose reducing the cost share for federal agencies from 75% down to 50%, having the states come with more funding. From a contractor perspective, that also means contractors have to diversify their customer base. If they’re used to dealing with federal agencies 75% of the time, now it’s only gonna be 50%. They’ve gotta talk to the localities, to the states, to the territories, et cetera. In addition, one of the recommendations coming out of the review council was to reform public assistance and look at something called the Reformed and Partnered Initiative for Disasters, or RAPID. I always love it when you can pronounce an acronym. But it’s designed to trigger direct block grants to preset impact thresholds. Once preset impact thresholds are met, you start going into block grants. And that actually should make things, as you can tell from the name, faster. They should accelerate the flow of money out to grantees and to be honest, to contractors as well. And so again, these are the things that we’re looking at, but you’re right. It’s not just an executive branch initiative. There needs to be legislation passed and there is legislation under consideration in the House and in the Senate.

Terry Gerton Stephanie, FEMA was one of the organizations that really suffered a lot of personnel turnover between the workforce drawdowns last year and the DHS shutdowns. What is PSC working with FEMA on right now to make sure that contractor support is seamless when the first disaster strikes?

Stephanie Kostro You know, that’s a great question, Terry. FEMA was hit hard by both deferred resignation program, which was something we heard a lot about at this time last year, as well as the voluntary early retirement program. And so a lot of FEMA officials departed government service, and some of them were contracting officers or folks who had managed these programs. And so we are working with FEMA to better understand how they might implement these recommendations coming out of the review council, what is required in legislation, you know, differences in legislation that need to be passed by the House and Senate and then signed by the president. And moving forward, you know, how will they interact both with the state? Because now the state should be stepping up if these reforms are implemented, as well as with contractors and grantees. So there’s a lot of movement in this space. I think the focus on housing for FEMA is something that we are working quite closely with them, not just temporary housing, you know. Putting people up in hotels, but also different kinds of structures, camps, et cetera, for temporary housing, but also to look at who’s eligible for FEMA aid going forward and what that might look like. There are a lot of changes afoot, and we look forward to working with both FEMA and the states, to be honest, on how this is gonna be implemented.

Terry Gerton Stephanie Kostro is president of the Professional Services Council. Stephanie, let’s switch to a different kind of disaster. Let’s talk about public health. I know that you all just brought federal and industry leaders together last week at PSC’s Fed Health Conference. There’s a lot of public health news these days. What did you hear from contractors about what they were most concerned about?

Stephanie Kostro So Terry, our federal health conference, it was the 10th one we’ve held, and it was last Thursday. And it was a fantastic conference. We had a lot of officials from government agencies come and speak about the work that they’re doing. Most impressive was our closing keynote, Dr. Alfred Johnson from the National Institutes of Health. And of course, he couldn’t spend a lot of time talking about Ebola, but it certainly was a topic around the fringes of the conference. And it was something really remarkable to me regarding what are we doing about Ebola and what can contractors contribute to the battle against Ebola. Now, as a reminder for your audience, Ebola is not new. We periodically have these waves of outbreaks, predominantly in Africa, places like the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is where it’s stemming from now for this latest iteration. And so unpacking what we’re doing with something like this, with infectious diseases — so, contractors provide medical supplies. We just went over that for FEMA, right? But things like supply chain and logistics, personal protective equipment, chlorine, lab consumables, et cetera, and they provide them directly into what we call hot zones, which is where, the DRC is considered, the Democratic Republic of Congo, is considered a hot zone. They have fleets ready to go ahead and deliver these things. They also construct facilities. Private firms are hired to build Ebola treatment centers and triage screening areas, field labs, etc., basic life support services. Again, field support to first responders to include site prep, sanitation — it sounds so sexy when I talk about it — portable toilet management, you know, things that are critical in these, in these hot zones. And then finally, contractors provide institutional coordination. We’ve got PSC members like Kamonix and RTI, Aft Global. They are often contracted by global health entities to coordinate large scale humanitarian distro networks. So there’s a lot going on. And as we figure out what the U.S. Response will be, whether it’s flights coming just into Dulles from those hot zones and having quarantine things, those are conversations that we’re gonna have going forward.

Terry Gerton Stephanie, not unlike the disruptions in domestic disaster response that we talked about with FEMA, the federal health ecosystem went through a lot of turbulence over the past 12 to 18 months. What do contractors need at this point in terms of certainty or clarity from this ecosystem that is itself in a bit of a churn?

Stephanie Kostro That’s a great question. When you look at the federal enterprise within the United States, you might very well wonder who exactly is in charge when it’s an overseas outbreak like this one is. And it is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is a critical operating division within the Department of Health and Human Services. The Department of Homeland Security also has a role to play in this coordination response, right? And so CDC is working with international partners and the ministries of health. They’re doing things like disease tracking, contact tracing, which all sounds very familiar to those of us who went through COVID, right? Contact tracing, lab sample collection, infection prevention and local border screening, that kind of thing. DHS also gets involved in the back end of this to make sure that we have the infrastructure in place to be able to have those supply chain and logistics elements get activated so that we can respond quickly when we need to.