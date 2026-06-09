Agencies are under pressure to move quickly, but they still have to document the process

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton You’ve brought a really interesting case to us today, ATI Government Solutions and the Small Business Administration. What is it generally about this case that is catching so much attention?

Zach Prince Well, this case really stems from a video that James O’Keefe and the O’ Keefe Media Group published back in October last year. And it’s part of a broader story of the administration’s attacks on the 8(a) program. And we see that bearing out in the numbers of awards that are being made to 8(a) participants. The video that was released in October purported to show an employee of ATI, acknowledging that the entity was performing less than 50% of work on its 8(a) program awards and was acting as ‘a pass-through,’ whatever that means.

Terry Gerton The O’Keeffe Media Group called this one of the biggest stories they’ve ever done. What was the news here that they were trying to break?

Zach Prince Believe it or not, they can be a little bombastic in their statements in general, they were purporting to show widespread fraud being perpetrated in the 8(a) program. And they released a similar video relating to one of the Cherokee Nation entities more recently, which similar fact pattern. I’m not aware of that resulting in any suspensions or debarments yet, but it could.

Terry Gerton So how did that video then play into the process vowel that came up here in the ATI case?

Zach Prince Well, it seems that that video was the sole and exclusive basis for a number of adverse government actions that were taken almost immediately afterwards. It’s possible the SBA actually did an independent investigation and just hasn’t shown it to the Office of Hearing and Appeals yet, but we will see. So, what happened is almost immediately there were tweets issued from the SBA followed by actual formal suspensions and debarments, a suspension from the ADA program and a government-wide suspension from contracting against ATI.

Terry Gerton And how did ATI respond to that?

Zach Prince ATI challenged the SBA suspension from the 8(a) program before the SVA’s Office of Hearing and Appeals, which is the formal process for challenging that type of adverse decision. The SBA provided an administrative record, which these matters are supposed to proceed on the administrative record. That is, it’s a review by the board or court or whatever it might be of the decisional processes of the agency and whether it had a rational basis for its decisions. It’s supposed to be fairly lengthy and include real documentation of an independent thought process. Here, it included a single letter, and it wasn’t even the letter that the agency actually issued to ATI when it suspended it from the 8(a) program. It was an earlier letter, suspending it government-wide from any government contracting.

Terry Gerton So separate from whether the O’Keefe video was factual or not, the judge was pretty brutal in the response to the SBA’s case.

Zach Prince He was, and honestly, I get it. The agency has an obligation when they’re taking this type of significant adverse action to document the reasoning for their decision and at least to provide to the court or the board what that reasoning was. And this is all very clear as a procedural matter, and they did nothing. Instead, they attempted to justify this post hoc rationalization, saying, well, we, the SBA, don’t have to justify anything now from an independent basis because all we need is the fact that there is this government-wide suspension. And if ATI wants to challenge the government-wide suspension, they should, but this is not the forum for it. But that kind of misses the point, which is that the SPA actually said in a letter to ATI that the reason for the suspension from the 8(a) program specifically was because of the O’Keefe video. And they then tried to walk that back so that they didn’t have to justify it to SBA OHA, but the SBA was not, SBA OHA was not letting that lie.

Terry Gerton Zach Prince is a partner at Haynes Boone. So Zach, for folks who don’t live in this world all the time, why is that administrative record such a big deal? Who does it protect?

Zach Prince It protects everybody. It protects the agency and it protects the party who has a decision made against them. Without an administrative record, there’s nothing to review. Agencies can’t just do anything for no reason. They are subject to making rational decisions. Those might be decisions that you or I may disagree with. But if they’re rational and they’re compliant with law, they typically are given substantial discretion. And that makes a lot of sense because the government needs to function. And you can always second guess a decision later sitting in a comfortable boardroom, but the agency does need to move and make decisions. But they document those decisions and the rationale for those decisions in a record. That’s what gets reviewed. It’s not the post-hoc rationalizations from the agency or a protester or affected parties post-hoc rationalizations for why something happened. It’s not, why do I think this happened. It’s, why did the agency say this happened? And if the latter, why the agency said it happened was irrational or otherwise not compliant with law, that means the decision’s gonna get overturned. Maybe just remand it to the agency to do a better job. But if you don’t have anything, then there’s nothing to review.

Terry Gerton And the judge at this point has not ruled on the merits of ATI’s claim, right? Where does this current decision leave ATI?

Zach Prince ATI is still suspended, and they’re not only suspended from the 8(a) program, which is what this decision concerns, but they’re suspended government-wide. I have to assume that there is a separate proceeding going on where ATI’s challenging before suspension of department official at Treasury and GSA and SBA, because there’s three separate suspensions, the basis under the FAR for that suspension, the lawfulness for that suspicion. And if the agency’s documented decision-making for all of those cases was really just the same video without any independent consideration of whether that video is credible, whether that videos actually shows a specific violation of law under any specific contracts, because it’s all very vague, right? Then those agencies are probably gonna lose, but for now, ATI is in a position where it still can’t get contracts.

Terry Gerton If you step back for a minute outside of this case, but looking at SBA’s sort of general approach, can you draw any conclusions about process or deliberation? There were a lot of debarments early on in the Trump administration. Are they sort of related here?

Zach Prince Well, I think this one was pretty nakedly political. I don’t think there’s any way around that. There is a video that was released. It looked bad. The next day, there’s a suspension. The next few days, more suspensions. But as far as I can tell, there’s no real investigation. I think that this is all part of a broader feeling of unhappiness with the 8(a) program in general from this administration. Whether that will ultimately be to the political benefit of the administration is a very open question, particularly because 8(a) tends to advantage Alaskan native corporations more than any other entities. Alaska has not been a swing state, but they do have a Senate seat that’s coming up that could be more of an open challenge than has been the case in prior years. So I don’t know that this is going to be to the benefit of the administration, but I do think this is part of this broader pattern.

Terry Gerton Do you see this as ultimately a lesson for SBA, just to make sure that it gets its processes straight? Are there lessons here more broadly for the contract community?

Zach Prince Yeah, this is a good lesson for the SBA and every agency, that when you make decisions, you have to document the actual basis for the decision. And that means the agency, in conjunction with its counsel, preferably, needs to spend real time going through the documents and thinking, before you make decision that have huge impacts on a company or an individual — and this case does, right? It stops this business from existing effectively — make sure it’s justified. And I know sometimes there are reasons they can’t do that, and they can’t take the time that is proper and is required by law. But they should then expect to get beat up in court and have their decisions overturned. So it just wastes everyone’s time and money.

Terry Gerton And what comes next in this case?

Zach Prince So June 12th, the agency has to submit an actual administrative record, which might include the O’Keeffe video, because they did actually say that was the reason in their original letter. So we’ll see where this goes, and it’s going to play out pretty quickly, I think.