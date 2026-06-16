Everybody studies government contracting, but can outsiders actually move it?

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton You have been in your position as the executive director of the Baroni Center for Government Contracting at George Mason University for just about six months now. It’s been a busy time in federal contracting. What were you expecting when you took the job?

Mike Derrios Well, it’s a great question. There’s been a flurry of activity, obviously, in federal acquisition. So we’ve had no shortage of topics to pay attention to. I expected that the pace last year would continue. Federal acquisition should always be something that every administration is highly focused on, and this one has, of course been a lot to get our arms around. A lot of executive orders still coming out, a lot of things to put a lens on. But all in all, it’s been a great first six months.

Terry Gerton Well, you had no shortage of things to respond to. What would you say are the biggest changes that have been on the plate?

Mike Derrios So we’ve been paying attention to the fixed priced executive order, paying attention to a lot of things that are coming out in terms of tech AI, but also paying attention to things that the center was already focusing on and putting a lens on. We’ve got some really good research coming out on speed to contract. We’ve done some things on OTAs this year. Rich Beutel, one of our senior fellows, is doing a really good project right now on value added resellers. So, these are some of the topics that we think are important to discuss. Some of those are connected to things that are coming out of the administration in terms of executive orders and things like that to pay attention to, but we’re also examining, putting a lens on the world of work outside of just what’s coming from the White House.

Terry Gerton When you think about the federal acquisition space, where are you seeing these changes show up most clearly or maybe most urgently? Is it in the government workforce? Is it an industry? Is it the supporting ecosystem? Who’s having the biggest trouble adapting?

Mike Derrios I’m going to have to say both, Terry, to be honest with you, and that’s one of the things I’m trying to bring to the center is that practitioner’s lens, if you will. We really want to focus on thinking about these policy issues from both sides of the house. And frankly, I’d say all three sides of house. What I mean is industry’s perspective on how to implement the policies that are coming out, government’s perspective, and then also perspective of the policy makers themselves and the oversight bodies.

Terry Gerton Let’s turn to the Baroni Center specifically. You’ve just come out with a new strategic plan. There’s a lot in there that I want to discuss, but let’s start with the vision statement at the very top of the document. It envisions that you are bridging stakeholder interests. So I want to start there. Who do you consider your stakeholders and what are their interests?

Mike Derrios I’d say all three of the folks that I just listed, actually those groups that I just listed. We really want to appeal to government practitioners, understand what they’re thinking about in terms of what’s coming out in terms of acquisition innovation, but also they’re thinking about things that are not necessarily tied to White House activity. So we want to explore what best practices they’re looking to employ, how are they reacting to the changes that are coming out the landscape. Industry as well. There’s so much that industry is trying to contend with right now. Small businesses are thinking about how to navigate the space differently. Companies are thinking about how they grow and go to market differently in this landscape. Contract consolidation is something that people are really trying to adapt to and figure out what capture and business development means these days. And then we’re — one of the things that sets us, I think, apart from other great organizations that put a lens on this world is that we’re neutral. As an academic organization, our responsibility is to be neutral in terms of how we look at all of this. And so we’re very interested in what the administration is thinking. And when they’re developing something, we’re trying to understand, well, unpack that and understand what were they thinking when they wrote something into policy, and how can we articulate that in a way that would be useful for both industry and government?

Terry Gerton Mike Derrios is the executive director of the Greg and Camille Baroni Center for Government Contracting at George Mason University. Mike, I want to come back to the fact that you are an academic organization. When you think of contracting, it is a very practitioner focused space. You mentioned some research up at the beginning, but what kind of academic research really fits in this space? What are you trying to inform the community about?

Mike Derrios Well, I’ll give you an example to start, actually. So you’re going to be coming out with a white paper in a couple of months that’s a little different than what the center has typically done. It’s taking strategic management principles and applying that to the govcon sector and really challenging companies, specifically, to rethink their operating models in this space. So all the things I just talked about, how are you reading the signals differently in terms of what’s going on with appropriations? How are you tracking agency activity in a different way and integrating that thinking throughout your company, whether it’s BD capture, solutioning, or delivery? So that’s just one example where we’re bringing an academic perspective into govcon, I think, in ways that maybe other organizations don’t.

Terry Gerton One of the challenges with academic research can be the speed or lack of speed with which it is done, especially in the world of contracting, which is changing so quickly right now. How do you balance responsiveness and academic rigor?

Mike Derrios Yeah, it’s a good question. We want to fill the void. We don’t want to let long periods of time go before you hear from the Baroni Center. But the balance there is that you want to take the time to do the research right. And if you look at any of the work that the center has done over the years, it is outstanding. But it takes time to that. Our senior fellows are really digging in and going deep when they do research. You know, some of that could be a two or three month stint. Some of that can be upwards of six months or more. So it’s a balancing act. And I think we trade off with filling that void by doing just, you know, regular thought leadership articles and letting folks know what we think about things in terms of commentary. And not everything has to be a deep research project.

Terry Gerton The strategic plan also pulls out your convening platform to complement the academic research. Talk to me about what you envision there.

Mike Derrios Yeah, you know, we’re a small organization, but we’ve got big dreams. I’d like to see the center move into flagship events, something that everyone can anticipate happening on an annual basis. I don’t necessarily, so don’t hold me to this name.

Terry Gerton You heard it here first.

Mike Derrios But, you know, the Baroni Forum, right? I mean, that could be something where on an annual basis at a particular time of the year, people anticipate, oh, Mason’s going to do this and I want to be a part of that and sign up for it. So we really want to move into that space where we brand some things that are kind of, you know staples of the community. But it also means us driving strategic partnerships and getting engaged with other organizations that are doing great work as well. I’m a big believer personally that, you know, a rising tide lifts all boats. And so let’s partner with organizations that are in the space and see how we can amplify the message together.

Terry Gerton How do you partner with the acquisition units inside DoD, for example?

Mike Derrios Yeah, that’s the space that we want to get into. Getting government folks to chat these days has been a little challenging, but I actually do have some meetings set up. I think I’m meeting with DCSA next week, if I’m not mistaken. So yeah, we’re making some inroads. We definitely want to hear from the government folks and the DIB with everything that’s going on right now. We’re in the middle of a war. You know, munitions are being stretched. There’s a lot to talk about. Plus, there’s Golden Dome. I mean, there are so many things that are happening in the defense space that we’re hoping that we can get people comfortable to chat with us about so that we learn.

Terry Gerton When you think about all the topics that you could cover inside federal acquisition, what are the top three or four items on your research and convening agenda?

Mike Derrios Yeah, so I mentioned the speed to contract. That’s coming out. Stephanie Halcrow is one of our senior fellows. She’s doing a webinar later this month. And the paper we’ll be following shortly thereafter. There’s a lot of focus, both on the defense side and the civil agency side, about getting capabilities rolled out quicker. So that’s going to be something that we’re very interested in publicizing and getting out there. I mentioned a value-added reseller work that we are doing. We’re not just going to roll a paper out. We’re also hoping to do workshops with companies and government folks as well. Bring them in to think about based on some of the frameworks that you’ll read about in the paper. How can we extract greater value out of the VAR community? I also want to continue to put a lens on OTAs. I think that that’s important and also somewhat misunderstood. A lot of people are rushing to this notion of, hey, let’s just use an OTA for that. And the first thing I ask people is, well, does that agency have OTA authority? So I think they’re still a little demystifying that needs to happen there around OTAs. Very interested also in understanding what the changing definition of innovation really means. So we’re talking a lot about innovation. We’re hoping to really peel back the layers of the onion on that a little bit and understand, OK, so at the heart of it, what is the administration hoping to accomplish when it comes to innovation? Those are those are some things that are top of mind.

Terry Gerton Just a few little rocks out there, their research. One of the challenges of leading an organization like this is not necessarily keeping your own people busy, but trying to figure out if you are actually having an impact. So what will you be watching over the next 12 to 24 months to give yourself and your board a sense that the Baroni Center really is having an impact on the govcon community?

Mike Derrios That’s a great question as well. Yeah, we’ve got some KPIs that we’re focusing on and building out. Some of it is just the social media presence. We rolled out a micro newsletter at the end of last month, and we’ve almost 700 folks that have subscribed to that. So that’s a good indicator, I think, that people are paying attention and interested in what we have to say. But there’ll be other things that we measure as well, just when we start doing more events, how many people are showing up. Our webinars have been pretty well attended in the last couple of months. We’ve also added 1,200 new people to our distribution list as a result of those registrations. So far, so good, but I think it’s a lot more of that, really just, and frankly, just rolling out some good old-fashioned surveys, just when people participate in the events, What did you think about it? What could we do differently?

Terry Gerton So if people who are listening want to be in the know, where do they find out more?

Mike Derrios I’d say reach out to us. It’s govcon@gmu.edu, if I’m not mistaken. Charlie will correct me on that when I get back if I have the email address incorrect. But they can always just reach out to me directly, mdarius@gmu.edu.