Federal contracting is heading into a different kind of environment

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton The last 18 months have been full of changes from the federal contracting perspective, and sometimes it’s hard to get a comprehensive view. We talk about each of these new initiatives as they come out, but seldom do we go back and kind of string them all together and say, when you do that, what’s the combined effect? You’ve just written a new blog and you say the rules of federal contracting have essentially been rewritten. When you think back over this last 18 months, what are you seeing that causes you to say that?

Barbara Kinosky Well, I see a lot of change, particularly in the small business community, with CMMC being mandatory and it being rather pricey. I see changes in small business set-asides. I see a new form of contract that is not in the FAR called the fixed price. If you spend more money, you don’t get a change to increase the cost, but if you don’t use the hours in the contract that are specified, you lose money.

Terry Gerton Let’s take that fixed price one first and dig into the sort of an order, profit tied to performance. Who’s really carrying the risk under this new model?

Barbara Kinosky Well, the contractor. Usually you think of fixed price contracts. If you bid them correctly, that’s safe. I can monitor my profit. I know how many hours it took when I put my bid together. Well, now, and I just heard from a client that’s doing work at the IRS who said it is mandatory now at the IRS, and it’s going to be mandatory in other agencies, that first of all, fixed price is mandatory. It’s the default choice of contract now by this administration. Then what’s unique in these fixed price contracts is they have hours. And that’s not all. So you have to meet the hours that are specified. So if it says 1920 hours, you have meet those hours and you have prove it. And you have supply time cards, one agency wanted payroll information. And the government will not pay a contractor unless they have provided all that data.

Terry Gerton How is that going to change the behavior from the contractor’s side?

Barbara Kinosky Well, contractors are very concerned now about, first of all, the extra cost that they didn’t anticipate and having to supply all these payroll records in order to get paid. And the fact that some of them on a fixed-price contract, particularly small businesses, were not monitoring time entry. People were just putting down time, you know, eight hours or whatever, and if they went over time, it didn’t really matter, it was just a straight eight. Well, now they have to carefully monitor time. They have to ensure that they meet that goal of hours. And they have extra accounting people to supply all the documentation that is required now. And you have to match the time cards to the invoice. So it’s a very detailed invoice. It’s not just a fixed price. If I bid a fixed-price contract and said it’s going to cost you $500,000 a month for IT services. No, that is over and done with.

Terry Gerton The presumption of going to a fixed price structure is that it would reduce costs to the government, don’t you think? It sounds like you’re saying that there’s going to be a lot more costs on the contractor side and they’re going to price those in.

Barbara Kinosky That’s a really interesting comment. The government has an additional level of monitoring now to ensure that the contractor is supplying all the hours stated in the fixed price contract.

Terry Gerton So it’s more cost on both sides.

Barbara Kinosky Correct, with fewer government people to manage this new requirement.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with Barbara Kinosky. She’s the managing partner of Centre Law and Consulting. Barbara, you also mentioned CMMC, that it’s not just a cybersecurity requirement anymore. It’s really becoming table stakes, minimum level of entry. How is that reshaping? Who can actually compete for federal work? And especially what impact is that having in the small business community?

Barbara Kinosky It’s having a lot of impact in the small business community. I do a monthly, I call it Zoom radio, because I take callers and I learn a lot from doing it. And we usually talk about general government contracting issues, but once we were talking about specific CMMC, and I had a lot of comments from particularly small businesses that were saying that the cost is prohibitive for them for level two. Level one is a self-certification. Level two, you have to be certified. And what is the government doing? Well, no one got in trouble for over-requiring. So the government is putting in CMMs through two, when in fact, really one would be OK, because they’re not accessing, the contractors are not accessing the type of information that is meant to be protected. So, if you want to bid on a level two, you’re going to have to be level two before you even submit the bid, because it’s going to take a while to do so. So it’s, I think, a bit of a bar to entry now for small businesses.

Terry Gerton What else are you hearing from small businesses? I mean, we are noticing changes in set-aside rules, changes to preference. When you put those all together, what are you from the small business system?

Barbara Kinosky Well, interesting. I’m hearing a lot from ANCs who are very concerned because they are not getting new — the ANC model is unique. It’s under the 8(a) program, the small business regulations, the Alaska Native corporations, and they’re very concerned that they are not going to be able to start new small businesses under the program. Also, I’m hearing from the 8(a) community. That is saying there have only been a couple of 8(a)s certified in the last year. So the 8(a) certification process is not proceeding of having new entrants become 8(a)s. And in the beginning of this year, the government also terminated a lot of 8(a)s from the program because they asked them to apply three years of records during the holiday season in December. And a lot of them couldn’t comply and they were removed from the program.

Terry Gerton What impact do you think that has then on the federal contracting ecosystem? I mean, there’s a lot fewer folks to participate.

Barbara Kinosky Definitely. And at Centre Law, we also have federal contracts, and I went through the arduous process of getting a women-owned certification through the, at the time, was the new portal at SBA, which was extraordinarily glitchy. I got locked out so many times. So I finally conquered it now to see that there’s legislation in both the Senate and the House to eliminate the women-owned program.

Terry Gerton So what’s your plan of attack there?

Barbara Kinosky Well, we will remain a small business, though the women-owned set-asides are just minuscule compared to the whole federal budget. I think what the community is going to be mostly impacted is the 8A program, along with the Alaska Native corporations.

Terry Gerton One of the other changes here that you cite in your recent article is the new AI rules that go beyond procurement and into data ownership. What does this change for companies who are trying to build and offer those tools to the government?

Barbara Kinosky There’s quite a bit there. It’s going to provide for the government another area that they have to regulate and another area of cost for the contractor because there’s significant obligations on the contractor that are providing any 8(a) solutions to the federal government. The government is going to get full ownership of data inputs and outputs and abandon using government data to train commercial models. And then, on top of all that, there’s a cybersecurity reporting requirement of 72 hours.

Terry Gerton When you put all of these together, more reporting requirements, more accountability, more audits, more cost, what is the signal that the contracting community is taking away from all of the changes?

Barbara Kinosky The contracting community feels like it is being punished for maybe a few bad actors in the community. And I would say those occurred probably during the COVID loans and got a lot of publicity. But the government contracting community overall isn’t overloaded with waste, fraud and abuse. There’s very, very few of those bad actors. And they’re feeling like they are getting punished for anybody else that has committed some type of waste fraud or abuse. And the cost is increasing on the government contracting community, but the profit margins are decreasing.

Terry Gerton The Trump administration’s talked particularly about wanting to speed acquisition to bring more contractors into the federal contract business. If you were a contracting officer would you see these rules as helping you actually achieve those objectives?

Barbara Kinosky No. No, I wouldn’t. In fact, I believe now with all the layoffs in the government, and I believe I saw more a week ago, there are fewer contracting officers, particularly at GSA. It’s very difficult now to get a schedule modified, to get any adds or deletes. I’m seeing in the industry right now that if you email a contracting officer and you don’t hear back for a couple weeks, you don’t know if that person has been terminated. You don’t know if they left. There’s no out-of-office email. You’re in this wandering around in the desert trying to find somebody else whose email you may have to contact them. So it’s a really difficult environment, and I do believe on both sides. The government is now having more requirements to monitor with fewer people to do so. I would also say fewer qualified people to do so because a whole level of extraordinarily qualified people that I could count on to get an answer from are no longer in the government.

Terry Gerton We’re talking about all of these changes just over the last 18 months. When you look into your crystal ball, what are you projecting for the next 24 to 36?

Barbara Kinosky Oh, that is an excellent question, and I don’t know if I have the answer to that, but I would say fewer small businesses. I’m seeing goals in small business subcontracting plans reduced, and that sometimes is the entry point for small businesses to get into the government because there’s a FAR rule that if you are a subcontractor in a small business plan that you can ask the prime for past performance and get that past performance and use it to leverage your company to become a prime contractor. So I see a lot of those protections and controls for small businesses being eliminated or not really paid attention to. And I feel like there was a time in the government when they felt they needed more vendors to diversify, particularly in the shipbuilding industry. And now I think we’re getting to that same crisis point where you’re gonna have fewer companies offering services and you’re going to be highly dependent on the few.