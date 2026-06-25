Agencies award $179B to small firms in 2025, down from 2024

SBA’s fiscal 2025 small business scorecard showed 16 agencies received “A” grades for achieving at least 100% of their contracting goal.

Despite all the turmoil in federal contracting over the last year, agencies surpassed the 23% governmentwide goal for awards to small businesses in fiscal 2025.

The Small Business Administration said today that agencies awarded 28% of all prime contracts to small firms last year. While agencies reached the overall goal, the total dollars going to small businesses dropped to $179 billion last year from $183.5 billion in 2024.

The drop in overall dollars also comes in the face of agencies spending more money on federal procurement in 2025. The Government Accountability Office said in June that the government spent about $793 billion on contracts in 2025, up from $755.1 billion in 2024.

SBA typically comes up with its total dollars and percentage based on the “addressable market” that small businesses could bid on. This may be why the total dollars small firms won dropped even as procurement spending increased. Emails to SBA seeking clarification were not returned.

“Over the past year, President [Donald] Trump’s SBA worked diligently to end Biden-era diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) abuses, expel bad actors and be a good steward of taxpayer dollars across the vast federal contracting system,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler in a statement. “Our crackdown is opening the door for small businesses to compete on merit, win on performance and reclaim the opportunities that improper, politicized practices once put out of reach. Now, as the SBA scorecard shows, a historic share of federal contracting dollars is reaching qualified American small businesses that are delivering for taxpayers, creating jobs, and driving economic growth. We will continue to work across the federal government to support these programs for legitimate small businesses, while we root out waste, fraud, and abuse of government contracting.”

SBA says 16 agencies earned “A” grades on their individual scorecards with the General Services Administration, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Commerce Department earning the top mark of “A+” for achieving 120% of their goals.

Only three agencies, NASA, the National Science Foundation and the Social Security Administration, received “B” grades for not achieving at least 100% of their goal.

Decreases across all socio-economic categories

Agencies also achieved several of the governmentwide goals for awards to companies in the socio-economic categories, though all saw year-over-year decreases by percentage and total dollars awarded.

For example, SBA says agencies spent $32.5 billion, or just over 5%, of all prime contracts with service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses last year. In 2024, agencies spent $32.8 billion or 5.14%.

This drop happened despite SBA clearing its backlog of more than 2,700 veteran small business certification (VetCert) applications. SBA says the number of SDVOSBs working in the federal marketed increased by 92 companies to 5,870.

For the first time in a decade, the amount of money and percentage of awards to small disadvantaged businesses dropped. Agencies, however, met the 5% goal, awarding 11.6%, or $75.3 billion, to SDBs, SBA says. In 2024, agencies awarded $78.3 billion or 12.3% to SDBs.

The White House lowered the SDB goal back to the statutorily required 5% goal in January. The Biden administration had established in policy a goal of awarding at least 15% of all contracts to SDBs in 2025.

A big reason for this drop is the additional scrutiny SBA applied to the 8(a) program. SBA says after its audit, it removed nearly 800 8(a) firms from the program after they failed to meet program requirements or refused to turn over financial documents for review by the agency.

The agency says awards to 8(a) firms decreased by $1.5 billion to $24.3 billion last year. This was, again, the largest decrease in prime contracts to 8(a) firms in a decade.

This increased oversight of SDBs resulted in 1,143 firms dropping out of the federal market last year.

WOSB, HUBZone goals missed

Agencies missed their governmentwide 3% goal for HUBZone firms for at least the sixth year in a row, awarding 2.66% of all prime contracts. In 2024, agencies awarded 2.75% to HUBZone firms. The number of HUBZone firms in the federal market dropped by 80 to 2,619 in 2025.

Women-owned small businesses, the latest group to come under SBA’s magnifying glass, also saw year-over-year drops. In 2025, WOSBs received 4.2% of all prime contracts, missing the governmentwide 5% goal, and down from 4.97% last year.

The number of women-owned small firms dropped in 2025 to 11,648, a decrease of 936 companies leaving the federal market.

SBA didn’t provide total dollar figures for HUBZone or women-owned small businesses.

Earlier this month, SBA initiated a new audit of economically disadvantaged women-owned small businesses, asking owners to respond to a survey and provide the agency with “personal and business tax returns for the last three years.”

SBA’s data comes after Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), ranking member of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, found the federal sector is a much harsher environment for small firms. Markey’s report says since January 2025, when President Donald Trump took office, agencies have reduced spending with small business contractors by $47 billion and more than 6,500 firms have left the federal market.

It’s unclear how the 2025 data will fare against 2026 as SBA is changing the metrics around small business contracting. In March, the agency detailed new factors it will consider as it grades agency efforts to contract with small businesses. Among the major changes expected are a focus on contracting with veterans, both service-disabled and non-service disabled, fewer sole source 8(a) contracts, changing the name of the small disadvantaged business category to economically disadvantaged to include SDBs as well as veteran-owned firms, efforts to root out fraud and how the agency is providing “competitive value to the taxpayer.”

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