DoD’s $9.7B award for Microsoft products derailed by protest

Minburn Technology alleges DoD changed the solicitation without telling the bidders, thus violating the basic tenets of the Competition in Contracting Act.

The Pentagon’s $9.7 billion award to Dell Federal Systems for enterprisewide Microsoft licenses is under protest.

Minburn Technology filed a complaint with the Court of Federal Claims on June 11, alleging the Defense Department’s award violates the Competition in Contracting Act (CICA) and that Dell was ineligible for the award in the first place.

Minburn said in its filing with the court that DoD violated a basic requirement in competitive procurements, changing the requirements without telling the bidders.

“Perhaps the more fundamental problem with this procurement is [DoD’s] announcement, for the first time, immediately after the award of the Enterprise Software Agreement (ESA) II blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to Dell Federal, that [DoD] and its component agencies will be mandated to order Microsoft products and services exclusively from the ESA II BPA. This mandatory and exclusive treatment was neither stated nor suggested by the solicitation,” the complaint states. “[DoD’s] mandate for the exclusive use of the ESA II BPA for Microsoft products and services represents a material or cardinal change to the scope of this procurement. Moreover, [DoD] apparently anticipated the mandatory and exclusive use of the ESA II BPA months before this procurement began in May 2026, but [DoD] failed to disclose that intention to offerors.”

DoD made the award to Dell Federal in late May, saying it would save the department about $442 million a year by consolidating dozens of existing contracts for Microsoft products and services, including Office 365, advanced cloud subscriptions and critical on-premises licensing.

Questionable qualifications?

Minburn says DoD sent a memo to leaders across the department in December to mandate the use of the new BPA. That memo, Minburn says, has not been made public and the company had no knowledge of the new mandate until June 1, when DoD updated its ESA II ordering guide detailing the mandatory use requirements. The ordering guide has since been taken down from the ESA website. Federal News Network obtained a copy of the order guide and it says, “When an Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) is in place, this is a mandatory source of supply for the [DoD].”

The company says, “Had [DoD] disclosed its intention to require all [DoD] components to order Microsoft products and services exclusively from the ESA II BPA, that disclosure would have materially impacted Minburn’s competitive strategy in this procurement.”

A DoD official said, “As a matter of Department of [Defense] policy, we do not comment on ongoing litigation.”

Minburn also says Dell Federal was not qualified to bid on the proposal in the first place as its published General Services Administration’s schedule contract “does not comply with the solicitation’s minimum eligibility criteria.”

For example, Minburn says Dell Federal’s price list does not include a full list of the products and services required under the BPA.

A Dell spokesperson said, “We were awarded this contract through a fully competitive process conducted in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation. We support allowing the established review process to run its course.”

Minburn also declined to comment any further beyond its court filing.

Rich Beutel, a senior researcher at the George Mason University Baroni Center for Government Contracting and the founder of Cyrrus Analytics LLC, said this protest sits uneasily beside DoD’s consolidation ambitions.

“[DoD’s] policy logic is straightforward: fragmented buying produces fragmented pricing. Agencies often buy the same software, cloud services, hardware and support under different contract terms, at different prices, with different data rights, cybersecurity provisions and renewal structures. Enterprise buying can give the [DoD] better visibility into demand, reduce duplicative vehicles, and prevent agencies from negotiating in isolation against the same dominant suppliers,” Beutel said in an email to Federal News Network. “However, Congress, GSA, and [DoD] should draw a practical governance lesson from this protest: Any future mandatory-use vehicle should be accompanied by a public ‘mandatory-use impact statement’ before award. That statement should identify the incumbent vehicles likely to be displaced, explain the transition timeline, describe the effect on small businesses and existing resellers, disclose the pricing and terms-and-conditions rationale for mandatory use and state whether agencies will retain any exception or waiver authority.”

A procurement law problem

Beutel said the protest is not your typical lawsuit because the vendor lost a big contract.

“It’s a timely stress test of one of the most consequential trends in federal procurement: The government’s accelerating effort to consolidate buying power, standardize pricing, rationalize terms and conditions and move more spending into managed, enterprise-level contract channels,” he said. “Minburn’s complaint raises a harder question: When does consolidation become procurement afterthought? When does a governmentwide desire for ‘spend under management’ cross the legal line into an undisclosed change in the rules of competition?”

Minburn is asking the Court of Federal Claims for a temporary restraining order and to require the DoD to revise the solicitation and reopen it up to bidders.

The push for enterprisewide deals is not new. DoD initiated this idea starting in the late 1990s and then by 2001 the DoD’s chief information officer established the first ESI strategy.

Today, the DoD ESI initiative has more than 90 companies under at least one agreement. When the department awarded the new BPA to Microsoft, it already had 13 separate deals with companies, including Dell, Minburn, CDW-G and many others.

In fact, Minburn says in its lawsuit that DoD acknowledged those existing deals in the new ESA II solicitation and said defense agencies and military services “may transition into the agreement at any time following the expiration of their own agreement.”

Beutel said the case is a classic procurement-law problem dressed in modern category-management clothing.

“Agencies have broad discretion to define their needs, consolidate requirements and pursue enterprise agreements. But they must disclose the material scope of the competition. A hidden mandatory-use feature is not a minor administrative detail. It can be the central economic premise of the procurement,” he said. “Minburn’s protest highlights the legal and policy danger in moving too quickly from ‘managed spend’ to ‘mandatory source.’ GSA and [DoD] may believe that mandatory-use agreements are necessary to end price disparities and inconsistent terms across the federal enterprise. But mandatory use cannot be smuggled into a procurement after award. If the government wants a required-use vehicle, it should say so in the solicitation, disclose the anticipated scope, describe the transition rules, identify the relationship to incumbent vehicles and let offerors price and compete against the actual requirement.”

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