Protected: Rules and standards are multiplying for cyber contractors, but the threats without them are real

Tony Hubbard Government Cybersecurity Lead, KPMG

Mr. Hubbard has spent 25 years providing cybersecurity consulting services to the Federal Government. He currently leads KPMG’s Federal Cybersecurity practice supporting the Defense & Intel communities as well as Federal Healthcare and Civilian agencies with a wide range of cybersecurity services, including identity access management support and cyber governance, among others. Mr. Hubbard has authored articles and spoken widely on Federal Government cyber challenges and opportunities. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Shepherd University, and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).