GAO finds growing cyber weaknesses at IRS

The Government Accountability Office said the IRS has more than 100 significant cybersecurity weaknesses that leave it vulnerable to attacks and data theft. The problems are popping up faster than the IRS is nailing them down. GAO’s Director of Information Technology and Cybersecurity Issues Vijay D’Souza joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the latest details.

Read the full report here.