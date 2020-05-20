Listen Live Sports

GAO finds growing cyber weaknesses at IRS

May 20, 2020 12:42 pm
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Government Accountability Office said the IRS has more than 100 significant cybersecurity weaknesses that leave it vulnerable to attacks and data theft. The problems are popping up faster than the IRS is nailing them down. GAO’s Director of Information Technology and Cybersecurity Issues Vijay D’Souza joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the latest details.

Read the full report here.

