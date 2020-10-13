On Air: Panel Discussions
Microsoft looks to eliminate malware that could’ve disrupted elections

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
October 13, 2020 12:13 pm
Imagine malware, planted somewhere in your infrastructure, that can morph as the news and people’s concerns change. That becomes a mechanism for malware-as-a-service to launch destructive ransomware attacks. That’s exactly that the cybersecurity community is facing in Trickbot, which threatens to disrupt the upcoming elections. Now Microsoft has taken action against Trickbot. For what’s going on, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Microsoft vice president for customer security and trust, Tom Burt.

