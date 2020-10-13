Microsoft looks to eliminate malware that could’ve disrupted elections

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Imagine malware, planted somewhere in your infrastructure, that can morph as the news and people’s concerns change. That becomes a mechanism for malware-as-a-service to launch destructive ransomware attacks. That’s exactly that the cybersecurity community is facing in Trickbot, which threatens to disrupt the upcoming elections. Now Microsoft has taken action against Trickbot. For what’s going on, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Microsoft vice president for customer security and trust, Tom Burt.