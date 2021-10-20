On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
AGA survey says data sharing remains a huge challenge to fighting cyber fraud

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 20, 2021 11:23 am
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s money they want – cyber criminals and fraudsters of all types. To get a better handle on the latest risks and mitigation strategies, the Association of Government Accountants and consultants Guidehouse surveyed AGA members. With highlights of what they discovered, the Guidehouse partner for public sector financial services, Caitlin McGurn, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

