Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025: Naval Postgraduate School’s Christopher Paul on value of problem-solving in new AI fellowship

An awful lot of agencies are seeing demands to upskill their workforces with artificial intelligence skills. The Marine Corps now has a very specific way to do that.

In a new partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School, the Marines have just launched a new fellowship program that aims to build on the service’s AI strategy, aiming to accelerate AI research and build AI talent in the Marine Corps.

N avy AI fellowship builds on Air Force model

Fashioned as a pilot program for at least the first year, the fellowship was born out of a similar initiative the Air Force and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology created several years ago called the “Phantom Program.” Two slots were allocated to Marines last year, and the service’s leadership wanted to find ways to get more of their service members involved, said Christopher Paul, the U.S. Marine Corps chair for information at the Naval Postgraduate School.

“It’s a commitment for the Marine to dedicate their full-time primary effort to the fellowship for five months,” he said during Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025.

“It includes a colonel-level endorsement letter saying that, ‘Yes, I’m willing to let my Marine do that for five months.’ But it also includes a command-approved use case. There’s some problem at that command, some challenge that — at least on its face — appears amenable to a solution or improvement with data and perhaps with AI or machine learning that the command endorses. So yes, it’s a chance for us to take some Marines and do a little bit of upskilling. But there’s also this problem focus, so that by the end of the five months, they’ve got, hopefully, at least a prototype solution to take back to their command and change how they do business, or improve decision-making or make processes more efficient.”

4 use cases, 5 NPS AI fellows

The first pilot fellowship involves five Marines working on four separate use cases, ranging from analyzing imagery to prepare for amphibious landings to streamlining the process of preparing for maintenance activities. Their ranks run the gamut from captain to corporal, plus one Marine Corps civilian.

The fellowship dovetails with NPS’ recently launched AI task force, which is thinking more broadly about the topic of AI education in the military services. Paul said educators there have started to think of the need for AI aptitude in three different “bins,” depending on a service member’s role.

Some will need enough understanding of the technology to know how and when it can be used, some will need enough expertise to actually train and modify AI models, and some will need only a passing familiarity with the terminology.

“We’re thinking that this fellowship is aimed toward folks who are either in or on their way toward that middle bin, that one of actual AI expertise,” Paul said. “They’re going to come here, they’re going to solve a problem, but in learning that, they’re going to learn about how to solve other problems, and they’re going to see as they survey existing courses, ‘OK, I don’t need to take that course online. I do need to take this course online.’ … And sometimes, when you’re working on a real problem, the experience is different than what’s in the textbook or what’s in the online video.”

The fellowship will last for five months, but the first group of fellows will only spend about three weeks in residence at the NPS campus in Monterey, California. Most of their time will be spent working on their specific use cases, punctuated by a midpoint progress report back at NPS and a final presentation at the end of the fellowship.

What success for NPS’ AI fellowship might look like

Meanwhile, NPS and the Marine Corps are preparing for a second cycle of fellows to begin next year, and Paul said officials are discussing the possibility of expanding the program to include Navy service members as well.

“If this is modestly successful — if at least one of these four projects is solidly successful — then that is a proof of concept that demonstrates that, hey, with a relatively modest contribution of manpower, a real problem can really be at least partially solved, so that means we should do more of this … and maybe we can connect this more formally with the Marine Corps digital transformation teams,” he said.

“It might also lead to some kind of more enduring structure. The Air Force has their AI accelerator at MIT. The Army has an AI accelerator at Carnegie Mellon. Perhaps the naval services need an AI accelerator. Perhaps that could be here at NPS, and some success from this fellowship could recommend NPS as a good home for that.”

But bigger successes, Paul said, could lead to bigger ambitions.

“If several of these projects are outstanding successes and make real impacts within the communities at the commands that they’re advocating for, then hopefully that would create even more of a demand signal for something like this,” he said.

“Maybe then NPS is getting involved in preparing mentorship and training packages for digital transformation teams. Because with a little bit of faculty advice and a lot of independent learning, any smart Marine can learn to do these things. And so maybe there’s some kind of mobile training team that we send to get some of these digital transformation teams kicked off and get some of those Marines on the right path toward self-improvement and independent learning. Maybe we want to scale it more, but we want to devote more serious resources to making this a bigger program. I’m hoping for at least modest success, and I’m optimistic about that, and I have a sense for what that should look like and hopefully what that’ll lead to.”

