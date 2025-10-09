Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025: NinjaOne’s Egon Rinderer on approaching IT consolidation with ‘empathy’

Vendors need to understand the challenges and pressures government IT managers face — because things aren’t about to get any easier, the NinjaOne leader says.

It’s never been particularly easy to be a senior government technology manager. But there have been some new wrinkles lately, including higher levels of budget uncertainty than usual, continued pressure to modernize systems while cutting spending and workforce cutbacks.

All the while, government-unique acquisition and technology regulations haven’t eased up — at least not yet.

So when it comes to selling to the government, sometimes a little empathy can go a long way, suggested Egon Rinderer, senior vice president for federal and enterprise growth at NinjaOne.

“In the federal space, it’s always been a little bit easy to fall into that trap of thinking there’s always money, there’s always a budget, and even if the budget doesn’t pass, there’s a continuing resolution and other ways around it,” Rinderer said during a discussion during Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025.

But he pointed out that federal leaders in reality are held to the same standards and regulatory standards as industry. Plus, security and compliance mandates are increasing.

“We have to take a very pragmatic approach and say, ‘OK, what are the problems we’re trying to solve? And rationally speaking, let’s start mapping out ways that we can reduce spend. Let’s start mapping out ways that we can do the things that we have to do and meet the regulatory requirements with 30% fewer staff,’ or whatever that threshold is,” Rinderer said.

Look to industry partners to help with workload challenges

Rinderer said his company has seen recent firsthand evidence of the workload and staffing challenges in areas like contracts on the government side of the table, with some agencies seeing growing backlogs of contract actions that need careful review.

“You have this nucleus of people who care deeply about doing their job the right way, and they’re being asked to do, in a lot of cases, more than I think is reasonable for a person to be able to do right. And you extrapolate that out into the day-to-day activities that are required just to run the infrastructure that’s required for these people to do their jobs, and it’s true in other areas like patching computers,” he said.

“We hear a lot about public-private partnering and government working with the private sector to make things better. We need to take that very seriously as the vendor community. We should not be paying lip service to that. We need to really sit down and have those conversations with government leaders to help them through this situation because it’s not going to get any easier anytime soon.”

Ask for reasonable technology ROI

One possible starting point — even though it’s been a topic of discussion for decades — is helping agencies simplify their IT infrastructure. And those discussions, Rinderer said, need to start by placing a premium on “time to value.”

Agencies, he said, can no longer be content with solutions that take a year or more to start proving their return on investment.

“We also have this problem of legacy systems, and the people who are very good at them are either aging out or they’re leaving government and going to private sector for any number of reasons,” he said. “I think there’s another conversation to have around how costly those legacy systems are to operate and maintain. You should be looking at things and you should be asking hard questions of the vendor.”

Rinderer suggested that agency IT chiefs directly ask would be vendors: “Look, I need something where the time to value is basically turnkey.”

That’s where the industry has moved to, so it’s a fair expectation, he said.

“If you’re looking at a platform and that vendor says, ‘Well, it’s going to take us X months to deploy, and then we’ll have to spend Y months migrating over your old system, and you should start seeing value within 24 months,’ keep looking. That is not the state of the art in modern IT tooling. It’s just not.”

Seek ways to simplify endpoint management

Rinderer said such simplification discussions aren’t just about big network infrastructure items but managing individual IT endpoints too, which have proliferated over the years as more mobile devices have been added to agency inventories. That’s one area where agencies should demand less complexity and are doing so, he said.

“The legacy is you have a tool or platform that says, ‘Look, I’m really, really good at managing Windows machines or Linux machines or Macs,’ ” he said. “And what you’ll see is a vendor comes to the table at renewal time and says, ‘I’ve added some features, and I’m your endpoint management tool du jour, but I don’t manage iOS devices.’ That’s one of the more common ones that we see. ‘So you’re going to need this other tool to do that, but I’ve built integration with that other tool. Good news, right?’ In reality, the answer should be, ‘I am going to bend my product to manage your endpoints because I want to be your endpoint management tool.’ It’s a very simple conversation. Either you do that or you don’t, and if you don’t, you’re making excuses.”

