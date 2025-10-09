Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025: Splunk’s Bart Larango on why mission success hinges on a unified data strategy

It is no secret that federal agencies are drowning in data. The chief challenge? Information is often siloed across different systems.

Without a cohesive strategy to unify those silos, it is nearly impossible for organizations to gain a complete view of their data, making it difficult to act with speed, says Bart Larango, strategic industry advisor for federal at Splunk.

The challenge is becoming more urgent as agencies face growing cybersecurity threats and looming deadlines for initiatives such as zero trust, he said.

That makes the way that agencies establish a unified data strategy critically important, Larango said during Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025.

“Typically, it’s not the technology or even access to the data that is the challenge,” he said. “It is how do [agencies] create a strategy around that? How do they create a people process and approach so they can have that unified view of their environment and their organizations to really speed decision-making.”

Having the ability to bring data together quickly is essential, Larango said, because it enables agencies to compress the OODA loop — observe, orient, decide and act — which allows them to make decisions faster.

“Having access to the data and bringing that together to make rapid decisions is really the key to a unified data strategy — and the key to unlocking the value and the potential from all of the data that an organization has access to,” he said.

Align stakeholders to data strategy

Once agencies have data and tools in place, those capabilities must be tied directly to mission outcomes, Larango said. Agencies need to answer why a tool or capability exists, how it supports stakeholders and what outcomes it delivers.

“We need to be able to tie whatever technologies that we’re investing in back to how that delivers mission outcomes for all of the stakeholders. That’s really core to that unified approach. Without unified visibility, it’s very difficult to do that.”

Tie capabilities optimization to mission outcomes

Agencies also need to simplify their tool sets, Larango said. Too often, organizations have too many overlapping capabilities, which creates complexity for the workforce and drives up cost.

“We’re only able to process a certain amount of information as humans, as individuals. So how can we minimize and simplify that, so that we can really focus on a core set of capabilities that aligns us to get after our mission outcomes much faster. It optimizes our spend and time — really from a workforce development strategy,” Larango said.

Instead of spreading staff thin and training them on a wide range of tools, he recommends that agencies aim for a deeper understanding of fewer systems.

After three decades of service training soldiers and civilians while in government, Larango said he has seen firsthand that technology alone is not enough.

“Training soldiers and civilians on tools and optimizing environments, developing our workforce to actually use those tools effectively, is really key because at the core, it’s our people.”

