For years, the defense industrial base was a future problem. Now it’s a production problem.

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton NDIA’s latest vital science report really suggests you think that momentum is building around the defense industrial base. What are you seeing that’s different today from maybe three to four years ago?

David Norquist So I think a couple of things are really driving the change. The first is there’s both a bipartisan agreement about the rise of China as the pacing challenge. You saw this in the Biden administration. You saw it in the Trump administration in their national defense strategy. That’s driven by the fact that China is a larger percentage of the world’s GDP than the Soviet Union was at its height. But our defense industrial base is still in that post-Cold War drawdown and that gap between what is needed and what we have is what’s driving a series of reforms. You said this with the acquisition transformation strategy and you see this on the Hill with the NDAA based on the Speed and Forge Act. They’re really driving the question of we need to have an industrial base scaled to the types of challenges that we are facing.

Terry Gerton Some specific areas of that industrial base have gotten a lot of attention lately. The headlines around the USS Abraham Lincoln have certainly raised people’s awareness of the depth or lack of depth that we have in our naval fleet and ship building, of course, is back on the agenda. When your members look at the ship building sector, what do you see as the strongest evidence that we might be making progress and where do we still struggle?

David Norquist So the biggest challenge in shipbuilding is, and this is true particularly in submarines, is we really drew down the number of submarines. We would make three, four more a year. Then we got down to one every other year. Now we’re trying to ramp back up to three or four more. And that’s just not a matter of a single location. That’s all the suppliers making all those parts. And so there’s been a lot of effort to increase the number people. I’ll just use pipe fitters and welders. And there’s a series of initiatives, both out of the department and out of other programs to work with schools, to keep people graduating who have these skillsets who can go into good paying jobs. We’ve seen progress in that area. It doesn’t turn around overnight. We didn’t get into the hole overnight, but I think we’ve seen real focus on the workforce, training the workforce and drawing them into a promising career path.

Terry Gerton Workforce is always at the core of any of these kinds of issues, but there are supply chain issues here as well, simply a matter of pulling all the pieces together at the right spot at the time.

David Norquist It is, and so when you think about a production process, think about the hundreds of thousands of parts that go into it, and all the subcontractors who mostly are doing commercial work, who are being asked to come in and build these parts. Sometimes production runs of 10 or 20, because you don’t need that many, and the challenge has been for the department how to make it easier to work with the department, how not to scare away suppliers. And that really gets down to the quality of the demand. So can I believe that if I ramp up my production to these numbers, you will keep buying them from me or I’m just gonna have to turn around and lay people back off.

Terry Gerton And what do you see as the reliability of that demand signal? Certainly a lot of the growth in the defense budget is tied up in ongoing discussions on the Hill.

David Norquist So this is the real challenge. If you looked at it from the requirements point of view, there is clearly a requirement for munitions, for the capabilities that we need to deter China. And it’s a bipartisan recognition, which I think is helpful. It’s, you know, when the change of administration from the first Trump administration to Biden and back Trump, there was still a recognition that China was the pacing challenge. The problem is heavily the budget, right? Nothing signals a problem more than shutting the government down or having really long CRs. And if you’re a company who was told, ramp up production, and then you look at the money and the money’s being delayed three, six months, that really creates a problem for you. And it could credibility problem to try and convince industry to invest when everyone keeps hitting the brake, and then the accelerator, and then, the brake.

Terry Gerton David Norquist is the president and CEO of the National Defense Industrial Association. Well, Mr. Norquist, let’s take another sector here that has really been in the news, the munitions and missile industrial base. They are subject to many of the same challenges as the shipbuilding industry, reliable capital, workforce, extended supply chains, but they’re in the middle of a fight right now. What are you seeing in terms of how the government is addressing those challenges?

David Norquist So part of what hurt the munitions was during the post-Cold War drawdown, we bought munitions at the rate necessary to keep training going. Soldiers would go on the battlefield, they’d go into the training fields, they shoot a certain number, and the view was when the time comes, we will be able to order the quantities. Well, the time’s now arrived and the numbers that you need, particularly if you’re in a high-intensity conflict, as we saw the consumption rates with Ukraine, are extraordinarily higher than training levels. That type of pivot, particularly when so many of those munitions depend on solid rocket motors, which is not a typically commercial item, has really forced the department to start looking at the supply chain and saying, okay, if I’m going to buy this increased volume of munitions, I’m gonna need to increase the number of companies and the capacity of those companies to make essential parts like solid rocket motors. There’s been a lot of effort to put money there. One of the biggest improvements was Congress used to appropriate money a year at a time. So imagine I tell you, I want you to really increase the production of the Patriot missile, but I’m only gonna order one year’s worth, and I may never order any more again. Well, that’s a really weird demand signal, but that’s how they used to budget for missiles. Now there’s a lot more multi-year contracts. I will guarantee you a five-year purchase. I will put in the money to [ensure] that. So now when you invest in a larger factory, you can be confident that you’re gonna get the volume. There are other things they’re doing to invest in the production, but those are some of the initiatives. And again, there’s a long way to go, but those are the right steps in the right direction.

Terry Gerton One of the terms that I’ve heard applied to missile munitions assembly, especially, is exquisite, that it takes so much time and so much hands-on effort to build one of these that it it takes months to actually put a Patriot missile together. Are you seeing any experimentation with modern manufacturing techniques that can reduce that time?

David Norquist Yeah, so there’s two things that they’re looking for. One is, first of all, if you get the volume up, the company has an incentive to automate the production process because you can recover the cost of those capital expenditures over a larger volume of production. So if you were asked to produce a table in your garage, you’d probably do most of the work by hand. If you were ask to produce 1,000 tables, you are going to buy a piece of equipment and automate that process. So we’ve seen some of that. We’ve also seen the department look at a high-low mix, which are, what are the missions that I can have performed by a less exquisite system that still does most of what I need in order to protect my high-end inventory for the more challenging challenges? And I think the answer is gonna be both of those, an increased investment in production capacity and an increased purchase of lower-end, less expensive system that you can use for a wide range of challenges.

Terry Gerton As you and NDIA are talking about and looking at the capacity of the National Defense Industrial Base, one of the topics that’s out there is bringing in more private capital. Are you seeing a real role for private equity and venture capital here or are they still sort of sitting on the sidelines and trying to figure out how to get in?

David Norquist So they’re heavily invested, and I think part of what is complicated is money comes in many different types. A venture capital firm, which goes into a very new technology very early, is looking for a very dramatic return on its investment because it’s a high-risk investment. Private equity comes into some things that are more mature but have trouble scaling. That’s why the department is very focused right now on that type of private capital because they’re looking at companies making small numbers and wanting to get them produced in volume. Then you get to companies who get money either through stocks or through loans or others. But all of this is an attempt by the department to say, if I guarantee you a purchase, can I get you to build the factory as opposed to I’m paying you for the factory because I’m making no guarantee on the purchase. And therefore you have no reason or ability to take that risky chance.

Terry Gerton Are you seeing structural impediments to expanding the participation of venture capital in PE?

David Norquist There are some, there are certain things that we do that affect the demand signal the way the companies see it. And so I think we have to be very attentive to what they’re looking for. Certainly the CRs and the shutdowns are impediments to that sort of investment that, you know, the ability to move quickly to get these things executed and agreed on is important to private capital. Sometimes there’s concerns over mergers and acquisitions, but in many cases, that’s exactly what a small business is looking for. I grow to a small businesses, I then need outsiders to bring me capital so I can then grow. And what we really want is we want more and larger firms in the defense industrial base so that we have more competition.

Terry Gerton As you gather folks for your emerging technologies conference in just a couple of weeks, what are the questions that you really want to put on the table so that the participants leave with better answers than they have today?

David Norquist So here’s what we’re looking for. This, this conference grew out of the very problem that I talked to you about, which is how do we get new technology in the hands of the war fighter quickly? So unlike many conferences, you have the undersecretary, Michael from RNE, and then you have under secretary Duffy from acquisition and sustainment. And then the under secretary comptrollers are the ones that have to work directionally. You have a lot of the combatant commands. So we’ve got AFRICOM speaking, we’ve got the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. To be able to bring the warfighter perspective. And so you have all the different parts of the department that have to work together. So if you’re from industry, this is a great chance to hear what are all the reforms that are going on? What’s the new types of capital being introduced? What are the incentives that I can work with? And what’s the war fighter requirement? I’ll just pick a single example. If you care about UAS and counter UAS, Lieutenant General Marks from SOCOM, who is in charge of the autonomous effort, will be there, as will Brigadier General Ross from JIATF-401 who works the counter-UAS and there’s $50 billion in the budget that they will help see execute. So a lot of things on the industry side. If you’re on the government side, and you and I have both come from that community, you often get very familiar with your piece, but to hear from the other communities, whether it’s research or acquisition or finance, really helps you understand what’s coming together and to see the new technology that industry has really is exciting. I think there’s one thing unusual about this one, but it matters to you and I is, we teamed with the Society of Defense Financial Managers to co-locate a data analytics conference for the department’s financial management community, so folks out there earn CPEs. This is a great chance to come in and learn about all these other areas as well, and still get professional education credits for what they’re doing.