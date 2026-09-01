The Ukraine war is forcing militaries to rethink how quickly weapons and countermeasures evolve

Interview transcript

Eric White The U.S. Commercial space industry is no longer the only game in town. NATO allies are increasing their defense spending in the space realm as well, in aerospace that is. Why don’t we look at some of the financing here? How can you turn defense spending into a deployable capability faster these days?

Chad Steelberg You know, I think that’s a great question. And it’s one that we decided to tackle, you know, day one when we founded Tiberius, wasn’t just to build the next exquisite weapon system, but rather to look at the industry and how we solve more systemic problems about constantly iterating a weapon system to maintain its lethality over the entire lifespan of it. And I think, that’s something that we’ve looked at pretty significantly and invented a platform called Defense as a Service, which effectively allows for nation states to no longer have weapons systems that get financed once and then slowly decay over time. What we’ve learned in the Ukraine war, if more than anything else, is really that faster development to manufacturing transitions is essential. We have Ukraine effectively demonstrating broader realities… isn’t static. Electronic warfare evolves, countermeasures emerge, software changes and systems have to adapt in near real time. And associated with that, you have to have the procurement lifecycle evolve as well.

Eric White So that is the I guess that is the main goal. What needs to change in, let’s shift the focus back to the U.S. for a moment and what needs to change in the pack with the Pentagon’s acquisition process to make speed and affordability priorities rather than trade off?

Chad Steelberg Yeah, I mean, if fixed based contracting can shift the incentives from time and process towards outcome, I think it would be one of the most fundamental changes. When requirements are sufficiently mature, governments get greater cost certainty while industry has a stronger incentive to engineer for affordability, manufacturability and scale. The real question isn’t simply fixed price versus cost plus. It’s whether the contracting model rewards companies for delivering better capability faster and more efficiently. Fixed price isn’t appropriate for every stage of the development life cycle, right? Every R&D involves genuine technical uncertainty. As technology matures, industries can reasonably take on greater costs and execution risk. And this is fundamental to how we contract. So I don’t think this is so much as going fixed price contracting versus variable. I think it fundamentally has to change of how contracts are structured. And it’s why we invented a program called Defense as a Service. Where governments should increasingly be able to buy capability and outcomes while industry is incentivized to continuously improve how that capability evolves over time and manufacturing is delivered.

Eric White Yeah, so that’s the idea of, I guess, making sure that it is something that not only works, obviously, but something that, it can be used before you start manufacturing it. How does separating that, how does that necessarily change the economics and the speed of defense production overall, particularly when you’re talking about maybe something that provides a new capability?

Chad Steelberg You know, that’s, I think, fundamentally where we also have changed things, where, you know, historically, nation-states like the United States is the sole funder of the RDT&E lifecycle for next generation weapon development. And obviously that carries with it significant risk, and it’s why the industry has consolidated around a very small handful of primes. That’s not because there’s some draconian measure going on, it’s just because the economic trend to satisfy that requirement tends to start to favor larger and larger companies that can absorb that type of failure and risk. What DAS does is it brings private capital to the table and simultaneously opens the aperture so it’s not solely U.S. funded, but actually U.S. and allied funded, whether that’s or even broader than that. So you start to diversify the initial RDT&E financing requirements for initial weapon design going from TRL zero to TRL nine. And by diversifying that and federating it, you lower individual MOD risks and DOW risk. And at the same time, you bring financial capital to the table that gets to participate in the upside.

Eric White We’re speaking with Chad Steelberg. He is the founder and CEO of Tiberius Aerospace. And yeah, what lessons from the commercial sector can the Defense Department apply to scale production and respond more quickly to changing threats and, you know, there’s always something that comes up in the world events, right?

Chad Steelberg 100%. I mean, I think if we look at the commercial sector that, you know, some of the founders of Tiberius have come from, whether that be Google or Apple, and working with some of the legends like Steve Jobs himself, who have pioneered this agile design and manufacturing to remain competitive in a hyper competitive ecosystem of whether that’d be smartphones or PCs. The way they’ve dominated that is interesting. If you look at your iPhone, it’ll say, you know, designed in California, but manufactured wherever it needs to be manufactured effectively. And design and manufacturing are inherently very different skill sets. And I think bundling those together with inside of single institutions creates friction, and also creates fragility in your supply chain. So if you take a playbook out of tier-1 commercial companies out of Silicon Valley. Their focus on design, they focus on constant iteration, they focus on the ability to put out new products and design those products, not just with their own engineering team, but they actually federate and create competitive marketplaces where third parties can be a part of the design team, whether that be the cameras that go into your iPhone or the next generation screens, you know, they’re producing a billion new phones a year, designing a product from scratch. And they do that by weaponizing that supply chain to be a partner RDT&E team. And then from a manufacturing standpoint, they’re sourcing products and resources all over the world on a 10 year forward looking scale. So if companies can do that in the commercial world, I think it’s more than capable for the defense industry to start to adopt those practices at scale.

Eric White And we’re not talking about just making weapons for weapons sake, right? What about, you know, as it added fair adversaries expand their military capabilities, how important is the ability to actually rapidly produce and adapt the weapons to deter as those adversaries improve their processes as well?

Chad Steelberg Yeah, I mean, everyone talks about the rapid initial development cycle, whether that be design, test, learn, manufacture, improve, repeat. That cycle exists in the early days. What typically happens in defense and associated with most defense contracts is you design version one, you deliver it, you get paid, and then you turn into a manufacturing company that tries to do foreign military sales and direct U.S. sales at scale and your margin comes on your manufacturability. Your tier A engineers have all moved off program. They’re now chasing the next billion dollar program inside the Pentagon to try to bring more dollars into the company. Google, Apple, Nvidia, they don’t do that. They keep their A team engineers on program continuously because they are fighting an ever never ending commercial battle against their adversaries. When we think about what we have to do to move into a constantly ready environment, it can’t be designed once, take your engineers and move them on to the next program while you’re manufacturing and B and C maintenance team maintains that program until there’s another refresh of the weapon a decade later. What we’ve learned in Ukraine is you have eight weeks from the time in which you field the new weapon, eight weeks later, the Russians and their adversaries are deploying countermeasures that significantly thwart the effectiveness of that weapon or defensive measure. And to do that, you have to now continuously innovate, continuously deploy next generation systems, and you need your A engineers on program. So the test learn manufacturing prove is no longer just limited to the initial RDT&E cycle. It is an ever never ending ongoing process.