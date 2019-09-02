Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Daryl Evans, former LA Kings player and current commentator, teaches sailors assigned to the guided missile-destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) how to shoot a hockey puck while touring Toyota Sports Center during Los Angeles Fleet Week on Aug. 29, 2019. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, and showcase capabilities and equipment to the community.

(U.S. Navy/3rd Class Hector Carrera)