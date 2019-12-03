Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2019) Waves break against the bow of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Nov. 26, 2019. Paul Hamilton is underway conducting routine training in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)
