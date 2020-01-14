Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The Presque Isle was back through the Poe Lock yesterday with a fresh batch of ice on her bow and 63,169 tons of iron ore in her cargo holds. Boats are making their final runs on Lake Superior before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Soo Locks close at midnight tomorrow, January 15.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters)
