USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departed Mayport, Fla. today, on her maiden deployment, supporting maritime security operations in the Southern Command and 4th Fleet area of operations, including targeting illicit trafficking routes in coastal waters along Central America.

(U.S. Navy)