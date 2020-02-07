USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
New Beginnings!
USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departed Mayport, Fla. today, on her maiden deployment, supporting maritime security operations in the Southern Command and 4th Fleet area of operations, including targeting illicit trafficking routes in coastal waters along Central America.
Read the Details on Navy.mil: https://www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=112027&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_content=100001122786247&utm_campaign=Fight
(U.S. Navy)
