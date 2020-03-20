Listen Live Sports

Incomplete data hindering criminal investigations of DoD uniformed employees

March 20, 2020 1:03 pm
 
With more than a million uniformed employees, the Defense Department occasionally has people who break the law. When that happens, the DoD’s law enforcement agencies are supposed to report information to the FBI. Incompleteness of this data has been a problem for years. The Defense inspector general has taken a new look. DoD OIG’s Director of Investigative Oversight Jeff Bennett joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

