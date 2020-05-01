B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

U.S. Air Force:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base conducts a mission over the South China Sea. During the 32-hour round-trip sortie to conduct operations over the Pacific as part of a joint U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and United States Strategic Command Bomber Task Force. This operation demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s dynamic force employment model in line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability with persistent bomber presence. #ReadyAF

(Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Belío & Senior Airman Nicolas Erwin)