Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper testified about the military role in wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis policemen in May.

“George Floyd’s death amplified the pain, the frustration and the fear that so many of our fellow Americans live with day in and day out,” the chairman said. “I have many policemen in my family, and I am personally outraged by George Floyd’s brutal and senseless killing. The protests that have ensued not only speak to this injustice, but also to centuries of injustice towards Black Americans. We, as a nation and as a military, are still struggling with racism, and we have much work to do.”

(Defense Department)