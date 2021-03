Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Cybersecurity teaching will take place right alongside mechanical and many other types of engineering at a planned new facility at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. It promises to modernize the academies approach to these important fields. With what’s going on, professor of civil engineering, and the Dean’s executive agent for design and construction, Ledlie Klosky joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.