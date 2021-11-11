On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Defense

The nation’s military working dogs are about to get some overdue recognition

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 11, 2021 12:04 pm
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Canines have assisted human warfighters in a variety of situations over the years. They even have an association of active duty military members and veterans who make sure the animals get proper treatment when they retire. Now the military working dogs are about to get a sculpture in their honor. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the story from the president of the War Dogs Association, and former Marine Corps Master Sergeant, Chris Willingham.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery