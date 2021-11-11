The nation’s military working dogs are about to get some overdue recognition

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Canines have assisted human warfighters in a variety of situations over the years. They even have an association of active duty military members and veterans who make sure the animals get proper treatment when they retire. Now the military working dogs are about to get a sculpture in their honor. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the story from the president of the War Dogs Association, and former Marine Corps Master Sergeant, Chris Willingham.