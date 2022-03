Eric Moore is vice president and delivery program manager for the Leidos team supporting the U.S. Department of the Navy’s Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract. The NGEN SMIT contract provides for the end-to-end IT operations of the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI), the OCONUS Naval Enterprise Network (ONE-Net), and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN). Combined, the three networks provide critical connectivity to more than 650,000 uniformed and civilian professionals at more than1,500 locations across the United States and worldwide.

Prior to his current role, Eric served as the chief of staff to the Leidos Chairman and CEO, Roger Krone. Additionally, throughout his more than 15 years with Leidos, Eric has held numerous positions supporting key customers in the intelligence, law enforcement, healthcare, finance and homeland security communities. Eric brings a track record of successful modernization projects in support of critical national security and infrastructure systems and has experience in leading IT operations for large and geographically diverse organizations.

Eric holds bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer engineering from the University of Michigan, a Master of Science in computer science from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Science in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, Eric holds active Project Management Professional and Certified Information Systems Security Professional certifications.