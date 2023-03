Jason Rapalski is the Vice President, Director of the Leidos Digital Modernization Accelerator. In this role he is responsible for overseeing the research, development, and incorporation of differentiated capabilities, managing upskilling efforts, and building external relations within Digital Modernization. He is also the Director of the Leidos Solution Architect Program where he guides the development of Leidos’ technical talent base and establishes a community of practice for sharing capabilities and best practices across the corporation.

Previously Rapalski served as Health Technical Capture Executive and the Operations Chief

Technology Officer for the Leidos Health Group’s Government Health and Safety Solutions line

of business developing technically differentiated solutions for civilian health agencies, setting

technical strategy, maintaining solid technical execution for our customers, and delivering new

capabilities.

Prior to joining Leidos, Rapalski held multiple positions within Lockheed Martin Information

Systems and Global Solutions to include Senior

Technical Manager for the Health and Life

Sciences business, Chief Engineer for an information technology services program within

the Civil group, and Product Development Team

Lead and Security Lead on a software development

program. Rapalski started in Lockheed Martin with the Space Systems Company holding various cybersecurity and system security engineering

leadership roles supporting development programs for both Department of

Defense and intelligence community customers.

Beginning his career as an officer in the United States Air Force, he provided operational cybersecurity for the United States Central Command and led multiple initiatives for the Air Force Communications Agency where he also served as a Command Briefer.

Rapalski earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with a minor in History from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in business administration from the Tepper School

at Carnegie Mellon.