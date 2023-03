Nic Perez is a senior software professional with over 25 years of industry experience in systems architecture. He is currently the Chief Technology Officer for the Cloud Practice at ThunderCat Technology. Prior to ThunderCat, Nic served as a chief technologist for Booz Allen Hamilton for almost 9 years. Nic is a lead solutions architect, architecting and implementing large-scale solutions for both commercial and many federal agencies. Nic assists clients with infrastructure transformation, infrastructure and architecture strategy design/development, business and technical case analysis for change, technical evaluations, recommendations and alternatives analysis primarily leveraging public cloud architectures.