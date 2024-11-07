Pentagon committed to ‘calm, orderly’ transition to Trump administration

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo the U.S. military will “obey all lawful orders from the civilian chain of command.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo addressed to the force the U.S. military is committed to a “calm, orderly and professional” transition to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Austin added the military is ready to carry out its next commander-in-chief’s policy choices and “obey all lawful orders” from the civilian chain of command.

“The U.S military will continue to stand apart from the political arena; to stand guard over our republic with principle and professionalism; and to stand together with the valued allies and partners who deepen our security,” Austin said in the memo.

Trump was elected president on Tuesday, securing a second term after leaving the White House four years ago. The Republican party has already won the Senate, and if they get enough seats in the House, the party will gain full control of the government’s executive and legislative branches.

During his campaign, President-elect Trump repeatedly suggested using the military, including active duty and National Guard, for domestic issues. When asked whether the Pentagon is preparing for the possibility of being deployed for domestic purposes, Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, said the department “takes these things seriously, but I’m not going to get into hypotheticals.”

“The Secretary pushed out a memo to the force that I think captures the sentiment of where he is. I think it’s important to remember that the military is apolitical,” said Singh. “We are going to ensure there is a peaceful and calm transition and set up the incoming team for the success they need to carry out the mission of the department.”

“This [memo] is not unprecedented. You’ve seen the Secretary issue memos to the force. This was the message he wanted to clearly communicate to an apolitical military and one that is going to continue to serve the next commander-in-chief and other administrations down the road. I think you’ve seen in the past there have been transitions that haven’t been seamless, that haven’t gone as peacefully. We are committed to ensuring a peaceful transition — that’s the commitment this administration made, not just the secretary, it’s the president, vice-president and other cabinet secretaries.”

The Posse Comitatus Act, which was signed into law in 1878, prohibits troops from participating in civilian law enforcement. The Insurrection Act of 1807, however, allows the president to deploy the military in certain circumstances, including civil disorder, insurrection, or rebellion.

As for transition efforts, Singh said the Pentagon is currently coordinating with the White House and the General Services Administration before it can start working with Trump’s transition team.

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie was selected to lead Defense Department transition efforts for Trump’s administration. Wilkie led the department from July 2018 to January 2021. During Wilkie’s time as VA secretary, a VA inspector general determined Wilkie mishandled a high-profile sexual assault allegation at a VA hospital.

Linda McMahon and Howard Lutnick, Trump’s transition team co-chairs, said in a statement on Wednesday that “President Trump will be selecting personnel to serve our nation under his leadership and enact policies that make the life of Americans affordable, safe, and secure.”

