Possible cuts for Army, DoD civilian workforce reduction under Trump defense advisors

Austin Dahmer and Alexander Velez-Green, who are among the officials running the Pentagon, argued the DoD should reduce its presence in Europe to focus on China...

As the Pentagon’s new leadership team is taking shape, key appointees who have emerged in the past week provide a glimpse into the Defense Department’s priorities under the Trump administration.

Among the list of officials the Pentagon released on Tuesday who will help run the Defense Department is Austin Dahmer, who’s been appointed to be the deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy, and Alexander Velez-Green, who will serve as the senior advisor to the under secretary of defense for policy. These positions don’t require Senate confirmation.

The two have close connections to Elbridge Colby, who has been tapped to lead the Pentagon’s policy shop — his confirmation hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Both have previously worked as defense policy and national security advisers to Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-Mo.). Velez-Green was also a senior policy advisor at the Heritage Foundation.

If his nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Colby, along with Dahmer and Velez-Green, who have long argued that the Defense Department should reduce its presence in Europe and focus on dealing with China instead, will play a key role in shaping the Defense Department’s strategy under the Trump administration.

Specifically, Dahmer’s 2023 report for the Marathon Initiative, a think tank co-founded by Colby, sheds light on what the Pentagon needs to prioritize to implement what’s called a “strategy of denial” in the Pacific.

The Strategy of Denial is the title of the book Colby wrote in 2021 — he led the development and rollout of the Trump administration’s 2018 National Defense Strategy.

The strategy of denial, Dahmer writes, “emphasizes deterrence by denial — the strategic approach by which the United States convinces potential adversaries not to engage in behavior contra U.S. interests by persuading those states that they would fail to realize their objectives if they attempted such behavior.”

“This is chiefly done through maintaining unequivocally favorable regional military balances vis-à-vis potential adversaries, especially credible aspirants to regional hegemony like China,” Dahmer writes.

The strategy aligns closely with a threat-based approach, which tailors defense planning to address specific threats, namely China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, rather than the “capabilities-based” approach focused on preparing for a broader range of potential threats which has been employed in recent decades.

The report lays out how the Defense Department ought to plan for the strategy of denial within “under reasonably conceivable spending levels” — it briefly mentions what the Defense Department needs to focus on should the defense budget increase or drop drastically.

Given the current environment, “one of the largest bill payers in resourcing the strategy of denial should be the Army,” says the report.

“This is because the size of the Army’s large-scale land maneuver forces is principally scaled to the threat of Russian invasion of NATO territory in the EUCOM [area of responsibility] as blunt and surge layer forces, and to several other defense planning scenarios as surge layer or war-winning forces,” the report reads.

“Large-scale land maneuver forces are of much less utility in the vast maritime and littoral theater of the Western Pacific/INDOPACOM AOR. The necessity of prioritization and burden shifting in secondary theaters necessitated by the reality of the rise of China and the need for a strategy of denial to deal with it impel hard force planning and budgetary choices.”

The DoD civilian workforce would also be reduced. “DOD civilian and contractor work forces represent another potential source of bill payers.”

The report recommends reducing the Army’s budget by $70 billion as well as by 40 billion for the Navy and the Air Force.

