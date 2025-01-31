Troops can no longer have their travel costs covered to access reproductive care

Service members can no longer get their travel expenses reimbursed to access reproductive healthcare services after the Pentagon struck the Biden-era policy, which became a remarkable political flashpoint in the last two years.

A Jan. 29 memo from the Defense Travel Management Office removes a section from the Joint Travel Regulations that previously authorized travel allowances for service members and their dependents seeking reproductive health care services, including abortion and in-vitro fertilization.

The Biden-era travel policy, implemented in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, permitted service members to take up to three weeks of leave without it being deducted from their leave balance and covered transportation, lodging, and food costs to access off-base reproductive health care. The policy was meant to help service members receive care in states with significant abortion restrictions.

The new policy comes days after President Donald Trump signed the Enforcing the Hyde Amendment executive order, which prohibits the use of federal funds for elective abortions. Since 1976, the Hyde Amendment has barred federal funding for abortions, except in cases of rape or when the mother’s life is in danger.

Last year, the Pentagon said the travel policy was used only 12 times from June to December 2023, and the department spent a total of $44,791.20 on transportation and lodging expenses for service members seeking reproductive healthcare.

“I believe that the program was underutilized for two reasons. There seems to be little effort to educate and train military personnel on reproductive health care policies — this extends to contraception access, infertility, etc. And servicewomen seeking abortion want to maintain their privacy,” Caitlin Clason, an Army veteran and post-doctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania who researches reproductive health and access to care in the military, told Federal News Network.

“Non-covered reproductive healthcare meant either accessing abortion or infertility care. I theorize that most of the personnel who used this policy in its short existence were seeking infertility care or traveling with a dependent who was seeking infertility care. Servicewomen seeking abortion might have believed that utilizing this policy would lead to unwanted attention and potential repercussions.”

In 2023, the policy was at the center of Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) nearly yearlong blanket hold on hundreds of military promotions. The senator’s 10-month blockade caused widespread disruptions across the armed forces — the Government Accountability Office is reviewing long-term effects of this hold on military readiness, national security and military families.

On Friday, Tuberville wrote on X, “President Trump and Secretary Hegseth affirmed today what I’ve been fighting for since I got to Washington: ZERO taxpayer dollars should go towards abortions.”

“I took a lot of heat when I stood alone for nearly a year in holding senior Pentagon promotions over this — but as of today, it was all worth it,” Tuberville said in a statement.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, along with 18 Senate Democrats said the decision to take away service members’ access to healthcare is “nothing short of abhorrent.”

“U.S. service members have no control over where they are stationed and what state laws may govern their bodies,” they said.

“At a time when we are already facing military recruitment and retention challenges, we should do all we can to assure those who answer the call to serve America that we will do everything in our power to support them and their families. Instead, this extreme action does the opposite and sends a message to servicewomen — who make up more than 17% of our military’s active duty — that they are not as valuable as their male counterparts.”

Accessing reproductive healthcare was already challenging for women in the military even prior to Roe being struck. Those stationed overseas were not always in countries where abortion was legal, or they simply were not able to find a provider to accept them. And those stationed across the country had difficulty accessing care without alerting the chain of command.

And Tricare has long had extremely limited coverage for abortion care — before the 2013 Shaheen Amendment, it did not cover abortion in cases of rape or incest. Additionally, TRICARE only covers abortions when the mother’s life is at risk. But if servicewomen discover at their 20-week anatomy scan that their fetus has a fatal condition, they have to pay thousands of dollars to receive abortion care. TRICARE also does not cover abortion care for servicewomen experiencing a miscarriage if a fetal heartbeat is still detected.

Now, approximately 40% of servicewomen are stationed in states with full or partial abortion bans. It takes over 8 hours on average for service members stationed in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota to access necessary care.

“Because they’re subject to leave and pass regulations, they can’t just travel 450 miles away (for Ft. Cavazos in Texas) and get care over the weekend without getting a mileage pass or leave from their chain of command. Servicewomen who opt to seek abortion care strongly prefer not to disclose it to their leadership due to the stigma it carries in the military,” said Clason.

“Servicewomen have experienced personal and professional retaliation from peers and leadership who disagree with their decision. Dobbs made it much, much harder for servicewomen stationed in the U.S. to access abortion care.”

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, (D-N.J.), said Friday the rescinded policy will endanger the health of service members and worsen recruitment and retention.

“This is deeply personal to me. I was stationed in states like Texas and Florida, where I wouldn’t have had healthcare access if I was serving today. Now, I have a daughter in the Navy. We ask our servicewomen to put their lives on the line while serving across the globe to protect our country – they shouldn’t have to risk their lives while stationed in a state with severe abortion bans like Texas or Florida,” Sherrill said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.