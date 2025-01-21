Trump reverses Biden-era order allowing transgender people to serve

President Donald Trump issued an executive order reversing the Biden-era directive that allowed transgender people to serve in the military.

After taking the oath of office on Monday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order reversing the Biden-era directive that allowed transgender people to serve in the military.

Revoking the Biden-era executive order is part of what Trump described in his inauguration speech as an effort to “end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

Former President Joe Biden’s executive order known as Enabling All Qualified Americans To Serve Their Country in Uniform was signed in 2021, revoking the previous Trump’s 2018 administration directive that disqualified most transgender people from serving in the military.

More broadly, Biden’s directive instructed the Defense Department to “prohibit involuntary separations, discharges, and denials of reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity or under circumstances relating to their gender identity.” It also ensured that the official records of those affected by the ban in the past were corrected.

“It is my conviction as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces that gender identity should not be a bar to military service,” Biden’s executive order reads.

“In 2016, a meticulous, comprehensive study requested by the Department of Defense found that enabling transgender individuals to serve openly in the United States military would have only a minimal impact on military readiness and healthcare costs.”

While the Defense Department maintained that the military’s implementation of Trump’s 2018 order wasn’t a wholesale ban due to a waiver process that could allow some recruits to join and protections introduced by the previous administration, it banned all people who had gender dysphoria from serving.

Trump’s executive order is in line with his presidential campaign promises to bring back several anti-transgender policies. It is also part of the broader effort to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the federal government.

In addition, the order is part of a wider crackdown on transgender people in the military — Republicans had successfully included a provision in the fiscal 2025 defense policy bill that prohibits TRICARE from covering gender-affirming care for military dependents, which Biden signed into law in December.

“We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump said during his inauguration speech.

In anticipation of another ban, Reps. Sara Jacobs, (D-Calif.), and Eric Sorensen, (D-Ill.), reintroduced the Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act, which would prohibit the use of any criteria relating to the “race, color, national origin, religion, or sex, including gender identity, sexual orientation, or sex characteristics of an individual” when determining a potential recruit’s eligibility to serve.

“Kicking nearly 15,000 service members out of the military solely because of their identity would be catastrophic to our military readiness and recruitment. If the incoming Trump Administration reinstates the transgender military ban and discharges all trans service members, it would take 20 years and cost $18 billion to replace the talent and expertise we’ve lost,” Jacobs said in a statement.

While Trump didn’t institute a new ban, revoking the previous order clears the way for this administration to prohibit transgender people from serving in the military.

The Defense Department allowed transgender people to openly serve for the first time in 2016 during the Obama administration. The policy was part of a broader effort to implement nondiscrimination practices and promote inclusive practices in the armed forces.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.