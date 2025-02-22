DoD to fire 5,400 probationary employees next week, with hiring freeze to follow

"Those who we need, who are the best and brightest, are going to stay. Those who are under performers — won't," said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The Defense Department is bracing for a hiring freeze and ‘aggressive’ cuts to its probationary civilian workforce as the Trump administration continues to carry out mass firings across the federal government.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense said in a statement Friday that the department is preparing to reduce its civilian workforce by 5-8% to “produce efficiencies and refocus the department on the President’s priorities and restoring readiness in the force.”

Approximately 5,400 probationary employees will be laid off as soon as next week as part of the initial workforce reduction effort. After this phase, the department will pause hiring to “conduct a further analysis of our personnel needs.”

“As the Secretary made clear, it is simply not in the public interest to retain individuals whose contributions are not mission-critical. Taxpayers deserve to have us take a thorough look at our workforce top-to-bottom to see where we can eliminate redundancies,” the OSD said.

While up-to-date workforce data for 2025 hasn’t yet been published, the department tends to have roughly 70,000 employees with less than one year of service at any given time based on recent historical averages. An 8% reduction would impact approximately 5,600 employees.

In a message to the force and the American public on Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized the media for misrepresenting pending mass layoffs, DOGE’s efforts within the department, and overall “important decisions” the Pentagon is making.

“This reevaluation of probationary employees is being done across government, not just at the Defense Department, but we believe in the goals of the program, and our leaders are carrying out that review carefully and swiftly,” said Hegseth.

Mass firings were expected to start as soon as Friday, but CNN reported Wednesday that the firings could violate Title 10, Section 129a of the U.S. Code that requires the defense secretary to conduct “an appropriate analysis” before reducing the civilian workforce.

The analysis should assess the impacts of reductions on workload, military force structure, lethality, readiness, operational effectiveness, stress on the military force, and fully burdened costs.

“We take a little bit more time to make sure, top to bottom, we’re doing a review. Those who we need, who are the best and brightest, are going to stay. Those who are under performers — won’t. We’ll continue to shoot straight with you. When you look at head count, we’re going to be thoughtful, but we’re also going to be aggressive, up and down the chain to find the places where we can ensure the best and brightest are promoted based on merit,” Hegseth said Thursday night.

A GS-11 Senior HR Specialist at the DoD told Federal News Network on Tuesday they were let go after serving in the role for just five months. The employee had previously served in the military for 26 years before retiring and transitioning to a civilian DoD role.

“They said that our higher headquarters was letting all probationary personnel go and they were sorry to have to tell me the news,” the employee said. “Since being retired I fell into a depression and working for the DOD gave me purpose and a reason to wake up and serve the Soldiers. I served my country and as a retired veteran I wanted to serve the soldiers. With the hiring freeze and the firing of probationary workers I feel like I’m just a number.”

Another Air Force employee told Federal News Network that they were asked to submit a list of all probationary employees with less than one year of service. Recently hired federal employees have fewer legal protections and they generally can’t appeal their termination to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

“The problem is probationary that’s also subject to interpretation, because you have people that switch positions even though they have 15 years in or they’re a vet, and they are on a probationary period for switching positions,” the employee said.

“The highest person in my chain of command on my base, he doesn’t even have the answers. He had a meeting with us all yesterday, and he was just as distraught as all of us. It’s chaotic.”

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, has joined several other unions in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over mass firings. The unions are fighting to overturn the OPM directive, which directs federal agencies to terminate probationary workers, and reinstate all terminated employees.

““Title 10 of U.S. Code requires the Pentagon to analyze the effect that any civilian workforce cuts would have on military readiness. It’s clear that this analysis has not taken place,” AFGE President Everett Kelley said in a statement on Friday.

“Firing tens of thousands of civilian employees at the Department of Defense would greatly diminish our nation’s military readiness. Civilian employees perform mission-critical tasks and support our nation’s military in myriad ways. About 46% of DoD workers are veterans who joined the civil service to continue serving their country. This proposed layoff would directly affect tens of thousands of veterans and their families. This is a slap in the face to veterans and military families everywhere that will not soon be forgotten.”

