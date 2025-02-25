Feinberg says his private equity background positions him to fix Pentagon

"I have spent a career attacking these types of problems in the companies and assets we have managed," said Steve Feinberg.

Billionaire investor Steve Feinberg, President Donald Trump’s choice for the Pentagon’s second-in-command, says his background as a private equity executive gives him the experience necessary to address the department’s financial problems, “very significant” operational challenges, delays, and cost overruns.

“We do not have great financial accountability, financial metrics, poor systems, awful lot of low hanging fruit there, so we can improve our cost structure. This is in my wheelhouse. I spent a career helping organizations improve,” Feinberg said during his opening statement before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

Feinberg is the co-founder of a private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management — he has at least 75% ownership of the company. Cerberus has made large investments in a number of companies that do business with the Defense Department, including Tier 1 Group, a paramilitary training company; Navistar Defense, which specializes in the manufacturing and design of military vehicles; SubCom, an undersea cable contractor; and M1 Support Services, which provides aviation services to the Defense Department.

Prior to the Tuesday hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sent a letter to Feinberg, asking him to address his “serious conflicts of interest and track record of mismanagement.”

Warren said in her state of Massachusetts, Cerberus “bought six nonprofit hospitals, turned them into for profit hospitals, cashed out, having made a profit a little shy of a billion dollars and leaving behind a hospital system that was staggered under a load of debt and four years later collapsed into bankruptcy.”

“You’ve spent your entire career honing the private equity tools that used to hollow out our businesses, from department stores to veterinary practices, and presumably those are the skills that you would bring to the Department of Defense,” Warren said during the hearing. “With the livelihoods of millions and national defense at stake, the DoD cannot be managed like a private equity investment.”

When asked about the department’s plan to lay off its probationary workers, Feinberg first said most cuts will be from people who want to retire or choose to resign early, and framed the department’s move as a way to “become an efficient organization.”

“I’ve spent a career in restructuring companies and dealing with these workforce issues. Every organization goes through some turnover when you have needs to improve. Initially, it’s difficult, but the top people will step up,” said Feinberg.

“Too much consolidation”

Feinberg said the DoD has become too dependent on a small number of large defense companies due to decades of industry consolidation, suggesting that the department should “sponsor some of our best private sector manufacturing companies to help them get into DoD.”

“We have too few fully capable product providers at DoD as there has been way too much consolidation and too much concentration among the big major defense players. This reliance on a few companies leaves DoD very exposed,” Feinberg wrote in his statement. “We have great manufacturing companies in the United States who are excellent in developing and scaling capabilities who aren’t working with DoD today.”

He said he’d use “creative ways” under the Federal Acquisition Regulation to provide “sole-source noncompetitive opportunities for these large companies to motivate them and make it possible for them to enter the defense industry.”

“Being creative to give them help and a big jumpstart in non-traditional ways may be frowned upon because this is a departure from traditional competition-based acquisition policy. But it can be done legally and is very necessary to bring a much bigger part of our large industrial base into the defense industry,” said Feinberg.

When asked about the Office of Strategic Capital, a DoD organization designed to scale private investment in critical technologies, Feinberg said the office needs to both expand significantly and “move faster.”

“Right now, It’s a great concept. It can really help. But funding has to come quicker with a faster, less bureaucratic process. It’s very key for us to address that, or else that office will not be successful,” said Feinberg.

During the first Trump administration, Feinberg served as the head of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board and was considered for a top role in the intelligence community. He was also a major contributor to Trump’s presidential campaigns, donating nearly $1.5 million to pro-Trump political action committees in 2016 and over $700,000 in 2020.

Beyond campaign donations, Trump had a financial relationship with Cerberus. When Trump took out a loan for a Chicago condo project, Fortress, and its partners, including Cerberus, expected to receive over $300 million from Trump. But Trump defaulted on the debt, and Fortress settled for $48 million. The New York Times described the loan forgiveness as “the type of generous financial break that few American companies or individuals could ever expect to receive.”

